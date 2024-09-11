 Skip navigation
Dodgers reliever Anthony Banda injures hand after hitting 'solid object' in frustration

  
Published September 11, 2024 01:20 PM
Anthony Banda

Aug 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Anthony Banda (43) reacts after earning a save in the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Anthony Banda was placed on the injured list, the result of a hairline fracture in his left hand sustained when he hit a “solid object.”

Manager Dave Roberts said Banda hit the hand in frustration after his outing in a loss to the Chicago Cubs. He gave up two runs and three hits in one inning.

“I know it’s something he regrets. We all regret it,” Roberts said, giving no estimate on when Banda could return.

The move came shortly before the game began, moving up the activation of reliever Brusdar Graterol off the IL by one day. He pitched the ninth in a 6-3 loss to the Cubs.

Banda was traded to the Dodgers from Cleveland on May 17. He’s pitched in 46 games this season, with a 3.23 ERA and 50 strikeouts.