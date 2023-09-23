 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Baltimore Orioles
MLB to use neutral pitch clock operators for postseason games
MLB: Spring Training-Washington Nationals Workouts
Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle announces his retirement after more than a decade in the majors
Delaney Schnell, Jessica Parratto
Hometown Hopefuls: Why Diver Jessica Parratto Came Out of Retirement

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_macintyre_230922.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Robert MacIntyre
nbc_golf_kornferryhl_230922.jpg
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Championship, Round 2
nbc_bfa_deionsandersbonus_230922.jpg
Sanders, Colorado turning CFB on its head

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Baltimore Orioles
MLB to use neutral pitch clock operators for postseason games
MLB: Spring Training-Washington Nationals Workouts
Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle announces his retirement after more than a decade in the majors
Delaney Schnell, Jessica Parratto
Hometown Hopefuls: Why Diver Jessica Parratto Came Out of Retirement

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_macintyre_230922.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Robert MacIntyre
nbc_golf_kornferryhl_230922.jpg
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Championship, Round 2
nbc_bfa_deionsandersbonus_230922.jpg
Sanders, Colorado turning CFB on its head

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Judge hits 3 home runs, becomes first Yankees player to do it twice in one season

  
Published September 22, 2023 10:31 PM
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Yankees

Sep 22, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a two run home run during the fifth inning against Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (32) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge became the first New York Yankees player to hit three home runs in a game twice in one season when he connected in the seventh inning Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Judge hit a three-run homer in the third and a two-run shot in the fifth off rookie starter Brandon Pfaadt. The slugger added his third homer of the night by reaching the second deck in right field with a solo drive off Slade Cecconi.

After rounding the bases, the reigning AL MVP took a curtain call from the Yankee Stadium crowd as teammate Gleyber Torres stepped out of the batter’s box.

Judge also doubled during his second career three-homer game - both coming within the past month. He also went deep three times Aug. 23 at home against Washington to help the Yankees stop their first nine-game losing streak since 1982.

Judge’s first homer gave New York a 3-0 lead. Two batters after Pfaadt committed an error by misplaying Oswald Peraza’s soft comebacker, Judge lifted a first-pitch sinker into the Yankees’ bullpen in right-center.

His two-run drive to right-center in the fifth made it 6-0.

Judge is hitting .267 with 35 homers and 70 RBIs in 100 games this season. He missed nearly eight weeks after spraining his right big toe on June 3 at Dodger Stadium. He returned to the lineup July 28.

The five-time All-Star hit 62 home runs last season, breaking the previous American League record of 61 set by former Yankees slugger Roger Maris in 1961.