Kirby Yates can earn $100,000 as part of contract with Los Angeles Dodgers

  
Published February 11, 2025 01:41 PM
Sep 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Kirby Yates (39) throws during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

LOS ANGELES — Left-hander Kirby Yates can earn $100,000 in performance bonuses as part of his one-year, $13 million contract with the Dodgers.

Yates receives a $3 million signing bonus as part of the deal announced Jan. 30 and a $10 million salary this year.

He would get $50,000 each for 50 and 55 relief appearances.

The 37-year-old Yates went 7-2 with a career-low 1.17 ERA and 33 saves for Texas last year. He agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Rangers in December 2023.

Yates is 26-21 with a 3.17 ERA and 95 saves in 422 career relief appearances, also playing for Tampa Bay, the New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Angels, San Diego and Atlanta. The two-time All-Star was a 26th-round pick by Boston in the 2005 amateur draft.

Yates had a breakout performance with the Padres in 2019, going 0-5 with a 1.19 ERA and a major league-best 41 saves. He struck out a career-high 101 in 60 2/3 innings.