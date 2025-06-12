 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury
Mercury beat the Wings 93-80 to spoil Paige Bueckers’ 35-point performance
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm
Seattle ends Minnesota’s season-opening winning streak at 9, beating the Lynx 94-84
David Bednar
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Bednar putting early struggles in rear view, D-Backs closer shelved again

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rollback_250611.jpg
Golf ball rollback process in a ‘nervous moment’
nbc_golf_wagnereighthhole_250611.jpg
Wagner tries to conquer Oakmont’s long par-3 8th
nbc_golf_toddlewisoakmont_250611.jpg
Oakmont’s clubhouse is a mini golf hall of fame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury
Mercury beat the Wings 93-80 to spoil Paige Bueckers’ 35-point performance
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm
Seattle ends Minnesota’s season-opening winning streak at 9, beating the Lynx 94-84
David Bednar
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Bednar putting early struggles in rear view, D-Backs closer shelved again

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rollback_250611.jpg
Golf ball rollback process in a ‘nervous moment’
nbc_golf_wagnereighthhole_250611.jpg
Wagner tries to conquer Oakmont’s long par-3 8th
nbc_golf_toddlewisoakmont_250611.jpg
Oakmont’s clubhouse is a mini golf hall of fame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Rickea Jackson scores a career-high 30 points to help the Sparks beat the Aces, 97-89

  
Published June 12, 2025 01:48 AM

LAS VEGAS — Rickea Jackson scored a career-high 30 points, Azura Stevens had 19 points and 10 rebounds and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Las Vegas Aces 97-89 on Wednesday night.

The Aces were without star center A’ja Wilson for the final 11 minutes of the game after she left with 1:17 left in the third quarter with a head injury. She was accidentally hit in the face on Dearica Hamby’s drive to the basket.

Jackson went 11 of 17 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and 4 of 5 at the free-throw line to top her previous best of 25 points against Dallas last season.

Hamby scored 19 points for Los Angeles (4-7) to go with eight rebounds and seven assists. Kelsey Plum had 13 points and nine assists against her former team.

Jackie Young tied her career high with 34 points and Chelsea Gray added 28 for Las Vegas (4-4), which has lost two straight games. Wilson was 2 of 12 from the field and 9 of 10 at the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes.

Young scored 14 straight Las Vegas points in the second quarter.

Hamby, Stevens and Jackson all scored in double figures in the first half to help Los Angeles build a 50-41 lead.