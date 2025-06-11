Miami Marlins join efforts to restore defaced Jackie Robinson and Minnie Miñoso mural

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Baylor at Duke
With no players left from last season’s team photo, Baylor begins summer practice with new roster
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers
Kris Knoblauch, Oilers likely making change for Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final
WNBA: Chicago Sky at New York Liberty
Chicago Sky are struggling out of the gate with a new coach and revamped roster

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_stjoesflemingcomp_250611.jpg
HLs: Fleming’s top moments from Saint Joe’s season
reese_new_thumbnail.jpg
Reese reflects on BET Award, teammates’ support
nbc_wnba_reeseatkins_250611.jpg
Reese’s ‘crown is heavy,’ Atkins defends teammate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Baylor at Duke
With no players left from last season’s team photo, Baylor begins summer practice with new roster
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers
Kris Knoblauch, Oilers likely making change for Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final
WNBA: Chicago Sky at New York Liberty
Chicago Sky are struggling out of the gate with a new coach and revamped roster

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_stjoesflemingcomp_250611.jpg
HLs: Fleming’s top moments from Saint Joe’s season
reese_new_thumbnail.jpg
Reese reflects on BET Award, teammates’ support
nbc_wnba_reeseatkins_250611.jpg
Reese’s ‘crown is heavy,’ Atkins defends teammate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Miami Marlins join efforts to restore defaced Jackie Robinson and Minnie Miñoso mural

  
Published June 11, 2025 04:35 PM
MLB: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

Aug 17, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; A Miami Marlins logo neon light is silhouetted against the sky prior to the game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jasen Vinlove/Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI — The Miami Marlins are joining efforts to restore the defaced mural of baseball legends Jackie Robinson and Minnie Miñoso in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood, which was marked with racist graffiti last week.

City of Miami Chairwoman Christine King announced Wednesday that she along with the Marlins, Urgent, Inc., Omni Community Redevelopment Agency, Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency and other community activists will lead the restoration at Dorsey Park, where community leaders said a 7-year-old boy first discovered the vandalism last Sunday and asked his mother what the words and the Nazi symbols meant.

“This vile assault was an attack on our values, history, and community,” King said in a statement. “We are actively working with law enforcement and the public to identify the individual(s) responsible for this intolerable act. However, even in the darkest hours, light finds its way to shine. This is a reminder and testament to the strength of our community, coming together to restore peace, beauty, and pride to this neighborhood.”

Police were investigating the incident but have not made any arrests. City workers have since partially covered the murals of Robinson and Miñoso, an Afro-Cuban player, with wooden boards. The murals are along a fence at Dorsey Park, where Negro League teams once played baseball.

The Marlins’ home ballpark loanDepot park is just a few miles from the park.

“In light of the deeply troubling acts of vandalism at Dorsey Park, the Miami Marlins today proudly stand in solidarity with the City of Miami Chairwoman Christine King, and our local leaders in unequivocally condemning this hateful and racist act,” said Marlins owner Bruce Sherman. “Dorsey Park is not only a landmark of historical and cultural significance in South Florida — it is a powerful symbol of resilience, pride, and the enduring contributions of trailblazers to the game of baseball.”

Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball when he signed with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947 to become the first Black player. Miñoso became the league’s first Afro-Latino player and the first Black player for the Chicago White Sox.

The murals have been displayed in the park since 2011 and are a collaboration between artists Kyle Holbrook and Kadir Nelson and various community groups.