Mexico City weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup and Xfinity

NASCAR returns to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez this weekend for the first Cup Series points race outside the United States in nearly 67 years.

The Mexico City road course played host to the Xfinity Series from 2005-08, but its layout has changed significantly since then.

The track virtually was rebuilt before the return of Formula One in 2015, adding a new race control, VIP section, hospital and grandstands. The circuit, which features various configurations, also was repaved.

How far will NASCAR drivers go to prepare for Mexico’s high elevation? Some exercised in an oxygen-deprived setting, as seen by Tyler Reddick on a bike at the Toyota Performance Center, and a few slept in hypoxic tents.

Aside from F1 (which is in its third stint at the track after racing there from 1962-70 and 1986-92), Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez also has played host to the World Endurance Championship, Formula E and various motorcycle and sports cars series.

Its multiple layouts include an oval just under a mile that the NASCAR Mexico Series has used. The National Circuit, a 15-turn, 2.429-mile layout, will be used by NASCAR this weekend.

The track was renamed in 1973 in honor of Ricardo and Pedro Rodriguez, a Mexican pair of siblings who drove in F1 during the 1960s.

This will mark the third international points race in the Cup Series, which raced twice in Canada. The most recent event outside the United States was held July 1958 in Toronto and won by Lee Petty with Richard Petty making his Cup debut.

Mexico City weekend schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, June 13

Garage open



10 a.m. - 11 p.m. — Cup Series

11 a.m. - 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity



11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. — NASCAR Mexico practice and qualifying

1:05 - 1:55 p.m. — Cup practice (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

2:05 - 2:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

3 - 3:25 p.m. — Cup practice (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:30 - 3:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

4:30 p.m. — NASCAR Mexico race (50 laps, 121 miles, 90-minute time limit; NASCAR Mexico YouTube channel, MRN)

Saturday, June 14

Garage open



10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. — Cup Series

8:30 a.m. - 1:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity



10:35 - 11:30 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

12:05 - 1 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1:45 p.m. — NASCAR Mexico race (40 laps, 70-minute time limit, NASCAR Mexico YouTube channel, MRN)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (65 laps, 157.3 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 20, Stage 2 at Lap 40; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 15

Garage open



11:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. — Cup

Track activity



3 p.m. — Cup race (100 laps, 242 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 20, Stage 2 at Lap 45; Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR)

Weekend weather

Friday: Cloudy with a high of 75 degrees, winds from the east at 10 to 15 mph and a 24% chance of rain.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and a high of 75 degrees with winds from the east at 10 to 15 mph and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. It’s expected to be 74 degrees with a 21% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 73 degrees and winds from the east at 10 to 15 mph. It’s expected to be 71 degrees with a 16% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

