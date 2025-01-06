Rays commit to Tropicana Field repairs, but time is ticking for 2026 opener

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic - Nebraska v Hawaii
How to watch Nebraska vs Iowa: Live stream info for tonight’s Big Ten men’s college basketball game
LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day Three
LIV Golf announces remaining 2025 schedule; team championship gets new venue
Sony Open in Hawaii - Final Round
2025 Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

Top Clips

nbc_dps_robertkraft_250107.jpg
Patriots’ Kraft blames himself for Mayo firing
nbc_pft_coordinatorsfired_250107.jpg
Grubb, Bradley, Anarumo among coordinators fired
nbc_pft_wildcardinjuries_250107.jpg
Wild Card injury updates: Watson, Hurts, GB QBs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic - Nebraska v Hawaii
How to watch Nebraska vs Iowa: Live stream info for tonight’s Big Ten men’s college basketball game
LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day Three
LIV Golf announces remaining 2025 schedule; team championship gets new venue
Sony Open in Hawaii - Final Round
2025 Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

Top Clips

nbc_dps_robertkraft_250107.jpg
Patriots’ Kraft blames himself for Mayo firing
nbc_pft_coordinatorsfired_250107.jpg
Grubb, Bradley, Anarumo among coordinators fired
nbc_pft_wildcardinjuries_250107.jpg
Wild Card injury updates: Watson, Hurts, GB QBs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Rays commit to Tropicana Field repairs, but time is ticking for 2026 opener

  
Published January 6, 2025 04:38 PM
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays

Sep 23, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; statues of former Tampa Bay Rays players Evan Longoria and Akinori Iwamura are unveiled outside of the stadium before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan Ray Seebeck/Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After some uncertainty, the Tampa Bay Rays now support a $55.7 million city plan to repair hurricane-shredded Tropicana Field in time for the 2026 season opener, while the team prepares to play this year at the New York Yankees’ spring training home in nearby Tampa.

Matt Silverman, the Rays’ co-president, said in an email to the St. Petersburg chief administrator that the team wants to “clear up” any questions about its support for the reconstruction. The city must pay for the work under its current contract with the Rays.

“While we had been open to considering a scenario in which the city bought out of its obligation to rebuild the ballpark, the Rays support and expect the city to rebuild Tropicana Field in accordance with the terms of the current use agreement,” Silverman wrote.

Hurricane Milton tore the Trop’s fabric roof to pieces when it came ashore Oct. 9, causing water and other damage to interior parts of the now-exposed ballpark. Work has been ongoing to ensure no further damage is caused by weather but there had been questions about the full repair in part because it would eventually be torn down to make way for a new, $1.3 billion ballpark under current plans to keep the Rays in St. Petersburg another 30 years.

Time is of the essence, Silverman said in his Dec. 30 email to the city, which released it Monday. Even a partial 2026 season at Tropicana Field “would present massive logistical and revenue challenges for the team,” he wrote.

“It is therefore critical that the rebuild start in earnest as soon as possible” with a realistic construction schedule to be ready by opening day 2026, he added.

The city had no immediate comment on the email. Its own architect presented the repair proposal initially on Dec. 12 but it has not yet been fully approved. Members of the city council have balked at the cost, especially with residents and businesses still recovering from Milton and Hurricane Helene before that.

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has said that insurance and Federal Emergency Management Agency funds should cover the bulk of the cost. Silverman said Major League Baseball has told the team it will hire its own advisor to monitor the repair work and timeline.

The planned new downtown Rays ballpark is part of a $6.5 billion project that will include affordable housing, a Black history museum, retail and office space, restaurants and bars. The project is known as the Historic Gas Plant District, which was once a thriving Black community displaced by the construction of the ballpark and an interstate highway.

The Rays are preparing to play 2025 home games at Steinbrenner Field, the Yankees’ 11,000-seat spring training location in Tampa. Once Tropicana Field is repaired, Silverman acknowledged the Rays are obligated to play there three more seasons under the contract with St. Petersburg.

“We look forward to a grand reopening,” Silverman said.