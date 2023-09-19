 Skip navigation
Reds place Bader on 10-day IL, designate Renfroe for assignment

  
Published September 19, 2023 12:11 AM
Hunter Renfroe Cincinnati Reds

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 09: Hunter Renfroe #32 of the Cincinnati Reds runs the bases against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park on September 09, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Aaron Doster/Getty Images)

(Photo by Aaron Doster/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds placed Harrison Bader on the 10-day injured list on Monday and designated fellow outfielder Hunter Renfroe for assignment.

The 29-year-old Bader has a right groin strain. The IL stint was made retroactive to Sunday.

Cincinnati claimed Bader and Renfroe off waivers on Aug. 31. Renfroe hit .128 (5 for 39) in 14 games with the Reds.

Cincinnati also activated outfielder Stuart Fairchild and left-hander Alex Young from the COVID-19 injured list before a big three-game series against Minnesota.

The 30-year-old Young was 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA and one save in 57 games when he was placed on the IL last month with left hamstring tightness. He came down with COVID-19 while he was out.

Fairchild was added to the COVID-19 list on Sept. 9. He hit .223 with five homers and 27 RBIs in his first 88 games this year.

Young and Fairchild are among six Reds players who have contracted COVID-19 this year. The others are pitchers Hunter Greene, Fernando Cruz, Ben Lively and Brandon Williamson.