 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Demi Vollering
Demi Vollering to keep racing in Tour de France Femmes after crash
Al LeBoeuf
Brewers hitting coach Al LeBoeuf returns to team after cancer surgery
Danny Jansen
Rays trade catcher Danny Jansen to his hometown Brewers for minor league infielder

Top Clips

nbc_dps_brycecontroversy_250729.jpg
Exchange with Manfred ‘embarrassing’ for Harper
nbc_dps_deioncancer_250729.jpg
Deion reveals he is cancer-free after surgery
oly_dvmsp_worlds_tylerandhedberg_250729.jpg
U.S.’ 1st men’s diving medal at worlds since 2015

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Demi Vollering
Demi Vollering to keep racing in Tour de France Femmes after crash
Al LeBoeuf
Brewers hitting coach Al LeBoeuf returns to team after cancer surgery
Danny Jansen
Rays trade catcher Danny Jansen to his hometown Brewers for minor league infielder

Top Clips

nbc_dps_brycecontroversy_250729.jpg
Exchange with Manfred ‘embarrassing’ for Harper
nbc_dps_deioncancer_250729.jpg
Deion reveals he is cancer-free after surgery
oly_dvmsp_worlds_tylerandhedberg_250729.jpg
U.S.’ 1st men’s diving medal at worlds since 2015

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Houston ace Framber Valdez criticizes defensive shift in Astros’ loss to Nationals

  
Published July 29, 2025 10:42 AM

HOUSTON — Houston ace Framber Valdez expressed frustration about the defensive positioning on a play in the sixth inning that led to the only run he allowed in the Astros’ 2-1 loss to the Washington Nationals.

There were two outs in the sixth when Valdez walked Josh Bell. Nathaniel Lowe’s groundball double to the right field corner scored Bell and tied the game at 1.

Valdez wasn’t happy that right fielder Taylor Trammell was shifted halfway to center field instead of in right field on the play.

“I saw the right fielder playing center field and, you know, we have a center fielder for that,” Valdez told reporters in Spanish through a translator. “I feel like the right fielder should have been playing right field. I was uncomfortable with that.”

Valdez was asked if he addressed the positioning with the coaching staff.

“I don’t have to ask the coaches about that,” he said. “I feel like baseball is a game of common sense. With me as a lefty pitcher, they don’t hit a lot of fly balls against me.”

Valdez allowed three hits and a run while tying a season high with 12 strikeouts in six innings to become the 10th pitcher in franchise history to reach 1,000 career strikeouts (1,007).

Riley Adams hit a solo homer in the seventh inning to give Washington the win and extend Houston’s skid to a season-high five games.