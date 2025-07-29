 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships - Day 19: Swimming
Katie Ledecky wins 1500m free at swim worlds on 15-year streak, breaks ties with Phelps, Lochte
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Noelvi Marte, Colson Montgomery, and Ronny Mauricio
NFL: San Francisco 49ers Training Camp
2025 Fantasy Preview: George Kittle

Top Clips

nbc_golf_fitzpatrickintv_250729.jpg
Fitzpatrick not having the season he wants
nbc_golf_tlewreport_250729.jpg
Heat is on for players ahead of FedEx Cup Playoffs
nbc_roto_cortlandsuttonv2_250729.jpg
Sutton, Broncos agree to four-year, $92M extension

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Misiorowski 'not at risk' of being shut down

July 29, 2025 02:35 PM
With multiple short starts in July, Eric Samulski questions the plan moving forward for Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski and the fantasy implications for the rest of the season.

nbc_roto_reeseolson_250729.jpg
01:56
Tigers pitchers to target following Olson’s injury
nbc_roto_sethlugo_250729.jpg
01:30
Lugo off trade market after extension with Royals
nbc_roto_judge_250728.jpg
01:38
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
nbc_roto_pedersonginn_250728.jpg
01:48
Target Pederson, Ginn on fantasy waiver wire
nbc_roto_clase_news_250728.jpg
01:43
‘Move on’ from Guardians’ Clase in fantasy leagues
nbc_roto_ryanmcmahon_250728.jpg
01:27
What is McMahon’s fantasy ceiling with Yankees?
nbc_bte_almvp_250728.jpg
01:33
Judge’s injury opens AL MVP door for Raleigh
nbc_roto_spencerjones_250725.jpg
01:29
Jones’ power production can’t be ignored
nbc_roto_jesussanchez_250725.jpg
01:20
Big changes can yield hot second half for Sanchez
nbc_roto_joshnaylor_250725.jpg
01:58
Naylor’s production could drop after trade to SEA
nbc_roto_joeycantillo_250724.jpg
01:38
What can Cantillo do with starting opportunity?
nbc_roto_felixbautista_250724.jpg
01:26
Bautista injury shakes up deadline, O’s bullpen
nbc_roto_bradley_250724.jpg
01:32
Demoted Bradley ‘a name to watch’ at deadline
nbc_roto_shaw_250724.jpg
01:17
Cubs’ Shaw has ‘caught fire’ since ASB
nbc_roto_brettbatyv2_250723.jpg
01:49
Mets’ Baty has ‘turned a corner’ in July
nbc_roto_andrewpainter_250723.jpg
01:58
Phillies’ Painter unlikely to offer fantasy boost
nbc_roto_tannerscott_250722.jpg
01:32
Dodgers relievers to add following Scott’s injury
nbc_roto_joshbell_250722.jpg
01:34
Line-drive approach benefiting Nationals’ Bell
nbc_roto_clarke_250722.jpg
01:37
Report: A’s Clarke (abductor) out multiple weeks
nbc_roto_woodruff_250722.jpg
01:48
Woodruff ‘effective’ since returning from injury
nbc_roto_robertsonv2_250721.jpg
01:22
Robertson worth a stash in return to Phillies
canzonemariners.jpg
01:48
Canzone, Perkins top Week 18 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_alecbohm_250721.jpg
01:37
Phillies’ Alex Bohm out with fractured left rib
nbc_roto_alvarezv2_250718.jpg
01:59
Alvarez looking ‘more like himself’ in Triple-A
nbc_roto_cortesbrewers_250718.jpg
02:02
Fantasy impact of Cortes nearing return to Brewers
nbc_roto_arrighetti_250718.jpg
01:36
Arrighetti expected to begin rehab assignment
nbc_bte_cyyoung_250718.jpg
01:39
Skubal, Crochet ‘neck and neck’ to win AL Cy Young
nbc_roto_effin_250717.jpg
01:42
Eflin’s return could boost the Orioles rotation
nbc_roto_raisel_250717.jpg
01:19
Braves’ Iglesias dominating after early struggles
nbc_roto_eovaldi_250717.jpg
01:44
Eovaldi’s evolution may be title worthy in fantasy

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_fitzpatrickintv_250729.jpg
05:34
Fitzpatrick not having the season he wants
nbc_golf_tlewreport_250729.jpg
09:21
Heat is on for players ahead of FedEx Cup Playoffs
nbc_roto_cortlandsuttonv2_250729.jpg
01:32
Sutton, Broncos agree to four-year, $92M extension
nbc_roto_treylonburksv2_250729.jpg
01:25
What Burks’ release means for Titans pass catchers
nbc_golf_whitebarbaree_250729.jpg
06:34
White and Barbaree Jr join sub-60 club in Ottawa
nbc_dlb_hillcaptain_250729.jpg
03:08
Will Hill lose Dolphins captaincy?
nbc_golf_rankingdiscussion_250729.jpg
05:54
Race to FEC playoffs enters crunch time at Wyndham
nbc_ffhh_ridepitches_250729.jpg
08:31
Irving, Nacua, Hunter among ‘Ride or Die’ pitches
dlbmessi729.jpg
02:19
Messi, Inter Miami ‘chose one path’ to ban
nbc_dps_dponlukadoncic_250729.jpg
05:54
Patrick: 2025-2026 will be Doncic’s biggest year
nbc_ffhh_joemixon_250729.jpg
03:51
Chubb has ‘real opportunity’ with Mixon sidelined
camwarddps.jpg
12:27
Ward is ‘clear and obvious’ Titans starting QB
nbc_ffhh_wrrideordie_250729.jpg
08:52
Texans’ Collins a ‘strong’ ‘Ride or Die’ candidate
lottie_woad_womens_open.jpg
11:46
Nichols: Simply put, Woad ‘wants to be the best’
nbc_ffhh_rideordiecontenders_250729.jpg
09:23
How Jeanty, Achane stack up in ‘Ride or Die’ race
nbc_ffhh_calebwilliams_250729.jpg
04:43
Bears’ Williams can ‘easily’ make big jump in 2025
nbc_ffhh_hampton_250729.jpg
06:29
Hampton’s ‘Ride or Die’ case clouded by Harris
nbc_cyc_tdfstage4_250729.jpg
27:45
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 4
nbc_ffhh_rideordiediscussion_250729.jpg
01:50
Berry unpacks ‘Ride or Die’ selection process
Malik_for_MPX.jpg
02:12
NFL regular-season receptions leader value bets
nbc_dps_herberttalk_250729.jpg
01:19
Should Herbert run more for the Chargers?
nbc_roto_nflpreseasonbets_250729.jpg
02:37
NFL preseason betting: Focus on historical trends
Allisha_gray_most_improved.jpg
01:18
Gray ‘strong case’ for WNBA Most Improved Player
nbc_roto_panthersfutures_250729.jpg
01:52
Caution with CAR despite ‘good vibes’ on offense
nbc_roto_acessparks_250729.jpg
01:41
Take the over in the Aces’ showdown with Sparks
justinjeffersoncamp.jpg
01:22
Jefferson, Watt among ‘most unlosable’ NFL players
nbc_dps_brycecontroversy_250729.jpg
06:26
Exchange with Manfred ‘embarrassing’ for Harper
nbc_dps_deioncancer_250729.jpg
03:31
Deion reveals he is cancer-free after surgery
oly_dvmsp_worlds_tylerandhedberg_250729.jpg
06:27
U.S.’ 1st men’s diving medal at worlds since 2015
nbc_pft_future99clubv2_250729.jpg
11:47
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members