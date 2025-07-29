Mariners at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 29

Its Tuesday, July 29 and the Mariners (57-50) are in Sacramento to take on the

Athletics (46-63) in Game 2 of their series.

Logan Evans is slated to take the mound for Seattle against Luis Severino for Oakland.

The Mariners continued their climb towards the top of the American League West with a 3-1 win over the Athletics last night. Luis Castillo allowed one run over seven innings for his eighth win of the season as Seattle pulled to within three games of the top spot in the West.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Athletics

Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Time: 10:05PM EST

Site: Sutter Health Park

City: Sacramento, PA

Network/Streaming: RSNW, NBCSCA

Odds for the Mariners at the Athletics

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Mariners (-116), Athletics (-104)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at Athletics

Pitching matchup for July 29, 2025: Logan Evans vs. Luis Severino

Mariners: Logan Evans (4-3, 3.64 ERA)

Last outing: July 24 at Angels - 1.80 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Athletics: July 24 at Houston - Luis Severino (4-11, 4.96 ERA)

Last outing: 2.57 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Athletics

The Mariners are enjoying a 3-game win streak at the Athletics

4 of the Athletics’ last 5 home games have stayed under the Total

The Athletics are showing a profit of 2.46 units on the Run Line in their last 5 games at Sutter Health Park

Cal Raleigh is rising an 8-game hitting streak (10-33)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mariners and the Athletics

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Mariners and the Athletics:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Seattle Mariners on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oakland Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 10.0.

