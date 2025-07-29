2025 Fantasy Preview: George Kittle

George Kittle 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Kittle posted career-highs in catches and yards in 2024.

Deebo gone, Aiyuk banged up, so targets should be plentiful, especially early.

Reliable, efficient, and healthy, Kittle has real TE1 overall upside even though he won’t be drafted like it.

George Kittle TE - San Francisco 49ers Age: 31 HT: 6-4 WT: 250 Bye:14

2024: Kittle turned in arguably his best season as a pro in 2024, posting career-highs in receptions (78) and receiving yards (1,106) while also hauling in eight touchdowns. The veteran tight end hasn’t topped 94 targets since 2019 (107), but his all-world efficiency in Kyle Shanahan’s offense and ability to produce after the catch are what make him an elite fantasy option heading into this season.

What’s Changed: Deebo Samuel is now in Washington, and Brandon Aiyuk (knee) looks like a likely PUP candidate to start the season at the time this is written. The absence of both players has the potential to set up Kittle for another elite season after finishing as the overall TE3 in fantasy points last season.

2025 Outlook: Jauan Jennings broke out for 77-975-6 last season, but Kittle is the most reliable and healthy playmaker in the 49ers’ offense. The delayed return for Aiyuk should lead to ample targets for Kittle early on, and ultimately give him an outside shot to finish as the overall TE1. Even if he doesn’t hit that lofty mark, he will be a weekly must-start in all formats.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 SF 15 60 86 765 12.8 51 11 11 201 171 141 2023 SF 16 65 90 1020 15.7 63.8 6 6 203 171 138 2024 SF 15 78 94 1106 14.2 73.7 8 8 237 198 159 PROJ. 2025 SF 17 79 103 1092 13.9 64.2 7 7 229 190 151

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group