2025 Fantasy Preview: George Kittle

George Kittle 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot
- Kittle posted career-highs in catches and yards in 2024.
- Deebo gone, Aiyuk banged up, so targets should be plentiful, especially early.
- Reliable, efficient, and healthy, Kittle has real TE1 overall upside even though he won’t be drafted like it.
|George Kittle
|TE - San Francisco 49ers
|Age: 31
|HT: 6-4
|WT: 250
|Bye:14
2024: Kittle turned in arguably his best season as a pro in 2024, posting career-highs in receptions (78) and receiving yards (1,106) while also hauling in eight touchdowns. The veteran tight end hasn’t topped 94 targets since 2019 (107), but his all-world efficiency in Kyle Shanahan’s offense and ability to produce after the catch are what make him an elite fantasy option heading into this season.
What’s Changed: Deebo Samuel is now in Washington, and Brandon Aiyuk (knee) looks like a likely PUP candidate to start the season at the time this is written. The absence of both players has the potential to set up Kittle for another elite season after finishing as the overall TE3 in fantasy points last season.
2025 Outlook: Jauan Jennings broke out for 77-975-6 last season, but Kittle is the most reliable and healthy playmaker in the 49ers’ offense. The delayed return for Aiyuk should lead to ample targets for Kittle early on, and ultimately give him an outside shot to finish as the overall TE1. Even if he doesn’t hit that lofty mark, he will be a weekly must-start in all formats.
|Year
|Team
|G
|REC
|TAR
|YDS
|AVG
|YD/G
|TD
|TOTTD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|SF
|15
|60
|86
|765
|12.8
|51
|11
|11
|201
|171
|141
|2023
|SF
|16
|65
|90
|1020
|15.7
|63.8
|6
|6
|203
|171
|138
|2024
|SF
|15
|78
|94
|1106
|14.2
|73.7
|8
|8
|237
|198
|159
|PROJ. 2025
|SF
|17
|79
|103
|1092
|13.9
|64.2
|7
|7
|229
|190
|151
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group