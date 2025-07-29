 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Buffalo Bills Training Camp
2025 Fantasy Preview: James Cook
Olympics: Swimming
How to watch the men’s 100m freestyle at the 2025 Swimming World Championships
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
2025 Fantasy Preview: Drake London

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jacobmisiorowski_250729.jpg
Misiorowski ‘not at risk’ of being shut down
nbc_roto_reeseolson_250729.jpg
Tigers pitchers to target following Olson’s injury
nbc_roto_sethlugo_250729.jpg
Lugo off trade market after extension with Royals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Buffalo Bills Training Camp
2025 Fantasy Preview: James Cook
Olympics: Swimming
How to watch the men’s 100m freestyle at the 2025 Swimming World Championships
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
2025 Fantasy Preview: Drake London

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jacobmisiorowski_250729.jpg
Misiorowski ‘not at risk’ of being shut down
nbc_roto_reeseolson_250729.jpg
Tigers pitchers to target following Olson’s injury
nbc_roto_sethlugo_250729.jpg
Lugo off trade market after extension with Royals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: George Kittle

  
Published July 29, 2025 03:19 PM
Brock Purdy
2025 San Francisco 49ers Fantasy Preview: A shifting skill position landscape?
Breaking down the 2025 49ers from every angle, including the passing game, backfield, and win total.

George Kittle 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

  • Kittle posted career-highs in catches and yards in 2024.
  • Deebo gone, Aiyuk banged up, so targets should be plentiful, especially early.
  • Reliable, efficient, and healthy, Kittle has real TE1 overall upside even though he won’t be drafted like it.

George KittleTE - San Francisco 49ers
Age: 31HT: 6-4WT: 250Bye:14

2024: Kittle turned in arguably his best season as a pro in 2024, posting career-highs in receptions (78) and receiving yards (1,106) while also hauling in eight touchdowns. The veteran tight end hasn’t topped 94 targets since 2019 (107), but his all-world efficiency in Kyle Shanahan’s offense and ability to produce after the catch are what make him an elite fantasy option heading into this season.

What’s Changed: Deebo Samuel is now in Washington, and Brandon Aiyuk (knee) looks like a likely PUP candidate to start the season at the time this is written. The absence of both players has the potential to set up Kittle for another elite season after finishing as the overall TE3 in fantasy points last season.

2025 Outlook: Jauan Jennings broke out for 77-975-6 last season, but Kittle is the most reliable and healthy playmaker in the 49ers’ offense. The delayed return for Aiyuk should lead to ample targets for Kittle early on, and ultimately give him an outside shot to finish as the overall TE1. Even if he doesn’t hit that lofty mark, he will be a weekly must-start in all formats.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 SF 15 60 86 765 12.8 51 11 11 201 171 141
2023 SF 16 65 90 1020 15.7 63.8 6 6 203 171 138
2024 SF 15 78 94 1106 14.2 73.7 8 8 237 198 159
PROJ. 2025 SF 17 79 103 1092 13.9 64.2 7 7 229 190 151

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Mentions
george kittle.png George Kittle San Francisco 49ers Primary Logo San Francisco 49ers