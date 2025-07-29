 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Arizona Cardinals Training Camp
2025 Fantasy Preview: Marvin Harrison Jr.
Venus Williams
Venus Williams receives a wild-card entry with Reilly Opelka to play mixed doubles at the U.S. Open
Demi Vollering
Demi Vollering to keep racing in Tour de France Femmes after crash

Top Clips

justinjeffersoncamp.jpg
Jefferson, Watt among ‘most unlosable’ NFL players
nbc_dps_brycecontroversy_250729.jpg
Exchange with Manfred ‘embarrassing’ for Harper
nbc_dps_deioncancer_250729.jpg
Deion reveals he is cancer-free after surgery

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Arizona Cardinals Training Camp
2025 Fantasy Preview: Marvin Harrison Jr.
Venus Williams
Venus Williams receives a wild-card entry with Reilly Opelka to play mixed doubles at the U.S. Open
Demi Vollering
Demi Vollering to keep racing in Tour de France Femmes after crash

Top Clips

justinjeffersoncamp.jpg
Jefferson, Watt among ‘most unlosable’ NFL players
nbc_dps_brycecontroversy_250729.jpg
Exchange with Manfred ‘embarrassing’ for Harper
nbc_dps_deioncancer_250729.jpg
Deion reveals he is cancer-free after surgery

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Rays trade for Marlins catcher Nick Fortes a day after sending another catcher to the Brewers

  
Published July 29, 2025 11:20 AM

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay traded for Miami catcher Nick Fortes after the Rays sent veteran catcher Danny Jansen to Milwaukee in another deal as the trade deadline approaches.

The Marlins acquired minor league outfielder Matthew Etzel, who was traded for the second year in a row. Tampa Bay got minor league infielder Jadher Areinamo in the trade with the Brewers.

The 28-year-old Fortes hit .240 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 59 games for the Marlins. He hit .300 over his final 29 games with Miami.

Fortes is a .225 hitter over a career spent entirely with the Marlins, who took him in the fourth round of the 2018 amateur draft. He has 25 homers and 96 RBIs in 363 games.

Etzel has been on the injured list since June 22. He hit .230 with five homers and 34 RBIs in 56 games with Double-A Montgomery. The Rays acquired him from Baltimore last summer in a trade that sent Zach Eflin to the Orioles.