Tigers vs. Astros Prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats for Game 2

Tarik Skubal was everything you would expect from the pitcher who led the American League in wins, ERA, and strikeouts in 2024. The near certainly unanimous Cy Young winner pitched six scoreless innings, and the Detroit Tigers worked out of a bases loaded 9th inning to claim Game 1 in this Best of 3 Wild Card series against the Houston Astros. As a result, Houston’s string of 7 straight trips to the ALCS is in jeopardy. The Detroit Tigers are 1 game from advancing to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The two meet again Wednesday afternoon. Hunter Brown takes the mound for Houston against Detroit’s Tyler Holton in Game 2 of this Wild Card series.

Lets dive into the matchup.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Tigers vs. Astros live Wednesday

● Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2024

● Time: 2:32 PM ET

● Site: Minute Maid Park

● City: Houston, TX

● TV/Streaming: ABC

Game 2 Odds for Tigers vs. Astros

The latest odds as of Wednesday morning:

● Moneyline: Detroit Tigers (+140), Houston Astros (-165)

● Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-160), Astros -1.5 (+135)

● Total: 7.5

Probable Game 2 starting pitchers for Tigers vs. Astros

● Tuesday’s pitching matchup (October 2): Tyler Holton vs. Hunter Brown

○ Detroit: Holton (7-2, 2.19 ERA) has allowed 23 earned runs and 57 hits while striking out 77 over 94.1 innings

○ Houston: Brown (11-9, 3.49 ERA) has allowed 66 earned runs and 156 hits while striking out 179 over 170 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers vs. Astros - Game 2

Hunter Brown has faced Detroit twice this season:

May 11 – 5 IP, 1 earned run allowed on 5 hits while striking out 7

June 14 - 7 IP, 0 earned runs allowed on 5 hits while striking out 9

Tyler Holton has appeared in 66 games this season starting 9 of them

Since the All-Star Break, Holton has appeared in 29 games and started 8 of those 29 going 3-1 with a 0.83 ERA

Playoff History for Detroit and Houston

● Tigers: Detroit last qualified for the playoffs in 2014 but they have a history of success in the postseason winning the World Series in 1935, 1945, 1968, and 1984.

● Astros: Houston has been a mainstay in the playoffs for nearly the last decade winning the AL West 7 of the last 8 seasons and the World Series in both 2017 and 2022. They reached the World Series but lost in 2019 and 2021. Houston has been to the ALCS the last 7 seasons.

Expert picks & predictions for Tigers vs. Astros - Game 2

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s Tigers vs. Astros game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on Houston on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Astros on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the OVER of 7.5 Total Runs

