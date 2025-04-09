Blue Jays at Red Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 9

Its Wednesday, April 9 and the Blue Jays (7-5) are in Boston for Game 3 of their series with the Red Sox (6-6).

Kevin Gausman is slated to take the mound for Toronto against Tanner Houck for Boston.

The Blue Jays have taken the first two games of their series with the Sox winning last night, 6-1. Easton Lucas did not surrender a run in 5.1 innings while striking out eight. George Springer smacked his second home run of the season to lead the Jays’ offense. For the season, Springer is now hitting .459.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Red Sox

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: SN1, NESN

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Red Sox

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Blue Jays (+107), Red Sox (-127)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Red Sox

Pitching matchup for April 9, 2025: Kevin Gausman vs. Tanner Houck

Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (1-1, 3.97 ERA)

Last outing: 4/4 at Mets - 5.1Ip, 3ER, 2H, 2BB, 0Ks Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-1, 6.52 ERA)

Last outing: 4/3 at Baltimore - 4IP, 3ER, 5H, 2BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Red Sox

The Blue Jays have won 4 of 6 games this season against AL East opponents

The Under is 6-2-1 in Red Sox games against American League teams this season

The Blue Jays have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 1.48 units

George Springer is 6 for his last 8 with 1 HR and 4 RBIs

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Blue Jays and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

