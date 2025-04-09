Brazil to play in U.S. group at 2026 World Baseball Classic, Taiwan in Japan’s pool

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Houston Astros
Braves add to bullpen depth by acquiring right-hander Rafael Montero from Astros
Olympics LA 2028
LA 2028 Olympics add new events in swimming, gymnastics, track; more female spots for first time
MLB: New York Mets at Houston Astros
Mark Vientos and Brett Baty work to overcome slow starts to the 2025 baseball season

Top Clips

nbc_roto_corbincarrol_250409.jpg
Surging Carroll can finish as fantasy’s top player
nbc_dlb_roywoodinterview_250409.jpg
Wood: Aggression has been phased out of basketball
nbc_roto_tatisjr_250409.jpg
Tatis Jr.'s latest shoulder injury is ‘worrisome’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Houston Astros
Braves add to bullpen depth by acquiring right-hander Rafael Montero from Astros
Olympics LA 2028
LA 2028 Olympics add new events in swimming, gymnastics, track; more female spots for first time
MLB: New York Mets at Houston Astros
Mark Vientos and Brett Baty work to overcome slow starts to the 2025 baseball season

Top Clips

nbc_roto_corbincarrol_250409.jpg
Surging Carroll can finish as fantasy’s top player
nbc_dlb_roywoodinterview_250409.jpg
Wood: Aggression has been phased out of basketball
nbc_roto_tatisjr_250409.jpg
Tatis Jr.'s latest shoulder injury is ‘worrisome’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Brazil to play in U.S. group at 2026 World Baseball Classic, Taiwan in Japan’s pool

  
Published April 9, 2025 03:36 PM

NEW YORK — Brazil will join the United States, Mexico, Italy and Britain in Group B of the first round of next year’s World Baseball Classic in Houston.

Major League Baseball and the players’ association on Wednesday allocated the four qualifiers for the 20-nation tournament, which runs from March 5-17.

Taiwan was added to Group C at the Tokyo Dome, where it will meet defending champion Japan, Australia, South Korea and the Czech Republic.

Colombia will be in Group A with Puerto Rico, Cuba, Panama and Canada at San Juan’s Hiram Bithorn Stadium.

Nicaragua will join Group D with the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, the Netherlands and Israel at Miami’s loan Depot park.

The Tokyo group will run from March 5-10, with the others from March 6-11.

The top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals on March 13 and 14, with teams from Groups A and B playing in Houston and nations emerging from Groups C and D meeting in Miami. The semifinals will be March 15 and 16 at Miami, which will be the site of the final on March 17.

Japan beat the United States 3-2 for the 2023 title at Miami as Shohei Ohtani struck out Mike Trout to end the game. Japan also won titles in 2006 and 2009, while the Dominican Republic won in 2013 and the U.S. in 2017.