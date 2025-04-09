Padres’ Jackson Merrill lands on injured list a week after signing nine-year, $135 million deal

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

matsuyama_1920_olympics21_d2_rings.jpg
Golf to get a mixed team event for 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles
tmacmock.jpg
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Pats go Tetairoa McMillan, Shedeur Sanders falls out of Round 1 if Connor Rogers were GM
The 2025 Masters
From professional game to Drive, Chip and Putt, Augusta chairman Fred Ridley concerned about pace of play

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_gcp_workday_250409.jpg
Fast Masters start crucial for Rory, but how fast?
nbc_smx_explainer_250409.jpg
Whiskey throttle? Endo? SMX incidents explained
nbc_csu_kennethgrant_250409.jpg
‘Untapped potential’ with DT Grant at NFL level

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

matsuyama_1920_olympics21_d2_rings.jpg
Golf to get a mixed team event for 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles
tmacmock.jpg
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Pats go Tetairoa McMillan, Shedeur Sanders falls out of Round 1 if Connor Rogers were GM
The 2025 Masters
From professional game to Drive, Chip and Putt, Augusta chairman Fred Ridley concerned about pace of play

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_gcp_workday_250409.jpg
Fast Masters start crucial for Rory, but how fast?
nbc_smx_explainer_250409.jpg
Whiskey throttle? Endo? SMX incidents explained
nbc_csu_kennethgrant_250409.jpg
‘Untapped potential’ with DT Grant at NFL level

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Padres’ Jackson Merrill lands on injured list a week after signing nine-year, $135 million deal

  
Published April 9, 2025 01:59 PM

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — All-Star center fielder Jackson Merrill landed on the injured list Tuesday, a week after finalizing a nine-year, $135 million deal with the San Diego Padres.

He’s out with a right hamstring strain in a huge blow for the NL West leaders.

Merrill was off to a sizzling start, hitting safely in his first eight games. He is batting .378 (14 for 37) with three homers and 10 RBIs.

He had a sensational rookie season in 2024 and finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting behind Pittsburgh pitcher Paul Skenes. Merrill made it clear he wanted to stay with the Padres long term.

He turns 22 next week.

The Padres recalled outfielder Oscar Gonzalez from Triple-A El Paso.