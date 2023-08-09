 Skip navigation
Yankees’ Boone embarrassed by his theatrical display in argument following ejection

  
Published August 8, 2023 09:27 PM
CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 07: New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) reacts by calling a strikeout while arguing with home plate umpire Laz Diaz (63) during a Major League Baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox on August 7, 2023 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

CHICAGO — Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he felt embarrassed by his theatrical display during an argument with plate umpire Laz Diaz after he was ejected during New York’s loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

Boone said he talked to MLB Senior Vice President of On-Field Operations Mike Hill on Tuesday. He would not reveal details of their discussion.

“I don’t like doing that,” Boone said. “But I also felt like I needed to fight with what was happening in that game.”

Boone was tossed by Diaz after Anthony Volpe got called out on strikes against reliever Bryan Shaw to begin the eighth inning on Monday. He then made the most of his American League-leading sixth ejection.

Boone ran to home plate and went into arm-waving theatrics.

The manager bent down and drew a line in the dirt with his finger at the edge of the left-handed batter’s box, demonstrating where he thought the pitch was, and then mimicked Diaz emphatically calling strike three.

Boone said he heard from “quite a few” of his fellow managers, adding it was “a lot of funny stuff, mostly.”