White Sox at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 30

Its Friday, May 30 and the White Sox (18-38) are in Baltimore to take on the Orioles (19-36).

Sean Burke is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Zach Eflin for Baltimore.

Chicago arrives in Charm City having lost two of three to the Mets at Citi Field. Their win was Wednesday, 9-4. Andrew Benintendi went 3-5 and drove in four runs in the win for the ChiSox.

Baltimore enters the series having lost two of their last three as well. They lost in their last outing, 6-4, despite three hits from Jackson Holliday.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch White Sox at Orioles

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: CHSN, MASN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the White Sox at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: White Sox (+187), Orioles (-227)

Spread: Orioles -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for White Sox at Orioles

Pitching matchup for May 30, 2025: Sean Burke vs. Zach Eflin

White Sox: Sean Burke (3-5, 4.33 ERA)

Last outing: 5/23 vs. Texas - 6IP, 1ER, 3H, 3BB, 6Ks Orioles: Zach Eflin (3-2, 5.40 ERA)

Last outing: 5/24 at Boston - 5IP, 4ER, 5H, 2BB, 1K

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of White Sox at Orioles

The Orioles have won 4 of their last 5 series at Camden Yards against the White Sox

The Orioles’ last 5 home games against the White Sox have gone over the Total

The White Sox have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 2.52 units

Miguel Vargas has hit safely in 5 straight games (8-22)

has hit safely in 5 straight games (8-22) Jackson Holliday has hit safely in 3 straight (6-14) and 13 of his last 14 games (21-62)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the White Sox and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the White Sox and the Orioles:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Baltimore Orioles on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: