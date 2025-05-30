How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Nashville: Start time, TV info and weather

After completing its longest distance of the season in the Coca-Cola 600, the NASCAR Cup Series will race Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway, which produced its longest race in duration last year.

The 2024 race lasted a marathon 4 hours, 3 minutes and 54 seconds because of five overtimes that extended the distance by 31 laps — an OT record for the Cup Series.

Joey Logano capitalized on his sterling fuel conservation to earn the victory that locked the No. 22 Ford into a playoff run to last year’s championship. Logano, Kyle Larson (two) and Denny Hamlin (three) have won the past six Cup races on concrete surfaces.

Larson is the only Cup driver with four top 10s at Nashville since the track returned to the circuit in 2021. The Hendrick Motorsports star’s has a personal-best average finish of 4.5 at Nashville.

Halfway through the 26-race regular season, eight drivers have clinched playoff spots with victories. Coke 600 winner Ross Chastain became the third driver in the past four races to earn his first victory of 2025.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to fire engines will be given at 7:09 p.m. ... The race is scheduled to begin at 7:19 p.m.

PRERACE: The Cup garage will open at 4 p.m. ... Driver introductions are at 6:30 p.m. ... The invocation will be given at 7:01 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed by Sgt. Elizabeth Marino, 2D Marine Aircraft Wing Band at 7:02 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 300 laps (399 miles) on the 1.333-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 90. Stage 2 ends at Lap 185.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 39 cars entered at Charlotte.

TV/RADIO: Prime will broadcast the race starting at 6:30 p.m. ... Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground — Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon, a high of 83 degrees and winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph with a 40 percent chance of rain. It’s expected to be 80 degrees with a 24 percent chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: In a key moment during his championship season, Joey Logano seized the lead in the third overtime and hung on to lead the final nine laps through two more overtime restarts.