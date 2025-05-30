Cardinals at Rangers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 30

On Friday, May 30, the Cardinals (32-24) are in Arlington to take on the Rangers (27-30).

Matthew Liberatore is slated to take the mound for St. Louis against Jack Leiter for Texas.

With a 2-0 loss on Wednesday against the Blue Jays, the Rangers have now lost three straight series (Yankees, White Sox, Blue Jays). Tyler Mahle was phenomenal for the Blue Jays. He didn’t give up a run in 6.0 innings and struck out five batters. It was the second time in a week that the Rangers were shut out.

The Cardinals wrapped up a series win over the Orioles with back-to-back wins. Masyn Winn went 4-5 including a pair of doubles to pace the attack in Wednesday’s 6-4 win in Baltimore.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cardinals at Rangers

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Time: 8:05PM EST

Site: Globe Life Field

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: FDSNMW, CW33

Odds for the Cardinals at the Rangers

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Cardinals (-130), Rangers (+110)

Spread: Cardinals -1.5

Total: 9 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cardinals at Rangers

Pitching matchup for May 30, 2025: Matthew Liberatore vs. Jack Leiter

Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (3-3, 2.73 ERA)

Last outing (Arizona Diamondbacks, 5/24): 7.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Rangers: Jack Leiter (3-2, 4.17 ERA)

Last outing (Chicago White Sox, 5/24): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 5 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cardinals at Rangers

The Rangers have lost 8 of their last 10 games

The Under has cashed in the Rangers’ last 3 games

The Cardinals have won 6 of their last 10 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cardinals and the Rangers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the St. Louis Cardinals -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.

