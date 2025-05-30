Reds at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 30

The Reds (28-29) are in Chicago Friday to open a series against the Cubs (35-21).

Andrew Abbott is slated to take the mound for Cincinnati against Colin Rea for Chicago.

Thursday was an off day for each of these clubs. The Cubs are coming off a three-game sweep of the Rockies. Pete Crow-Armstrong homered and Matthew Boyd allowed a single, unearned run over six innings to earn his fifth win of the season in Wednesday’s 2-1 win.

The Reds took two of three from the Royals to begin the week. They did lose Wednesday, though, 3-2. Tyler Stephenson and Spencer Steer each picked up three hits in the loss.

Lets dive into the series opener and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Cubs

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Time: 2:20PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: FDSNOH, MARQ, MLBN

Odds for the Reds at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Reds (+144), Cubs (-172)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Cubs

Pitching matchup for May 30, 2025: Andrew Abbott vs. Colin Rea

Reds: Andrew Abbott (4-0, 1.77 ERA)

Last outing: 5/24 vs. Cubs - 5.2IP, 1ER, 6H, 2BB, 2Ks Cubs: Colin Rea (3-1, 3.28 ERA)

Last outing: 5/24 at Cincinnati - 5IP, 6ER, 7H, 3BB, 8Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Cubs

The Cubs have won 4 of their last 5 home games against National League teams

Each of the last 3 games between the Cubs and the Reds have gone over the Total

Kyle Tucker saw his 7-game hitting streak (13-28) snapped Wednesday

saw his 7-game hitting streak (13-28) snapped Wednesday Elly De La Cruz is riding a 6-game hitting streak (9-25)

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s game between the Reds and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Cubs at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

