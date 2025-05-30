Yankees at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 30

Its a World Series rematch starting tonight at Chavez Ravine. The New York Yankees (35-20) are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers (34-22).

Max Fried is slated to take the mound for New York against Tony Gonsolin for Los Angeles.

The Yankees will be looking for some measure of revenge following their loss to the Dodgers in last season’s Fall Classic. New York takes the field playing arguably their best baseball of the season having won nine of their last ten to take a commanding 6.5 game lead in the American League East. The Dodgers have been less dominant of late having split their last ten games. They still, however, lead the National League West by two games.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Dodgers

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: Apple TV+

Odds for the Yankees at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Yankees (-130), Dodgers (+110)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+124)

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for May 30, 2025: Max Fried vs. Tony Gonsolin

Yankees: Max Fried (7-0, 1.29 ERA)

Last outing: 5/24 at Colorado - 7.1IP, 1ER, 6H, 1BB, 7Ks Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 4.68 ERA)

Last outing: 5/24 at Mets - 5IP, 4ER, 7H, 3BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Dodgers

The Yankees have won 4 of their last 5 games against NL West teams

With Tony Gonsolin as starting pitcher 7 of the Dodgers’ last 9 home games have gone over the Total

as starting pitcher 7 of the Dodgers’ last 9 home games have gone over the Total Max Fried has struck out 34 opposing batters in 32.1 innings pitched in May

has struck out 34 opposing batters in 32.1 innings pitched in May Aaron Judge saw his 5-game hitting streak (7-18) snapped in Wednesday’s 1-0 win over the Angels

saw his 5-game hitting streak (7-18) snapped in Wednesday’s 1-0 win over the Angels Anthony Volpe has hit in 5 straight games (7-20) to push his average for the season to .246

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Dodgers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

