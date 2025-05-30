Brewers at Phillies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 30

Its Friday, May 30 and the Brewers (29-28) are in Philadelphia to take on the Phillies (36-20).

DL Hall is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Taijuan Walker for Philadelphia.

The Phillies sit atop the National League East by two games following a split of yesterday’s doubleheader against the Braves. Nick Castellanos went 4-4 in the opener to propel the Phils to a 5-4 win. Chris Sale slowed down the Philadelphia attack in the nightcap as the Braves rolled to a 9-3 win to finish the series.

The Brewers arrive in the City of Brotherly Love having won four in a row overall following a three-game sweep of the Red Sox in Milwaukee. Sal Frelick went 4-5 in the series finale, a 6-5 win Wednesday in ten innings.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Phillies

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: FDSNWI, NBCSP, MLBN

Odds for the Brewers at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Brewers (+123), Phillies (-146)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Phillies

Pitching matchup for May 30, 2025: DL Hall vs. Taijuan Walker

Brewers: DL Hall (1-0, 3.86 ERA)

Last outing: 5/26 vs. Boston - 2.1IP, 1ER, 2H, 2BB, 1K Phillies: Taijuan Walker (2-3, 2.98 ERA)

Last outing: 5/21 at Colorado - 5IP, 3ER, 6H, 2BB, 2Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Phillies

The Phillies have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against National League teams

This season Taijuan Walker has an ERA of 2.99

has an ERA of 2.99 The Brewers have failed to cover the Run Line in 7 of their last 9 games with a rest advantage over their opponents

Alec Bohm is riding a 10-game hitting streak (14-43)

is riding a 10-game hitting streak (14-43) Trea Turner is 4-19 (.211) over his last 5 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Brewers and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Brewers and the Phillies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia Phillies -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

