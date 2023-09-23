 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hammaker injury
Seth Hammaker to miss SMX season finale after hard crash in practice
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Central Michigan at Notre Dame
No. 9 Notre Dame vs No. 6 Ohio State: TV, Time, Preview, Prediction and Odds for Saturday’s top-10 matchup
nbc_big_notrelocker_230923.jpg
No. 9 Notre Dame vs No. 6 Ohio State: Numbers to know before Saturday’s kickoff

Top Clips

nbc_pl_postgame_kompany_230923.jpg
Kompany explains Burnley’s pitfalls v. Man United
nbc_pl_postgame_johnnyevans_v2_239823.jpg
Evans shares Man United memories with Howard
nbc_nas_hamlin_essay_230923v3_1920x1080_2266490947932.jpg
Hamlin has never shied away from drama

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hammaker injury
Seth Hammaker to miss SMX season finale after hard crash in practice
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Central Michigan at Notre Dame
No. 9 Notre Dame vs No. 6 Ohio State: TV, Time, Preview, Prediction and Odds for Saturday’s top-10 matchup
nbc_big_notrelocker_230923.jpg
No. 9 Notre Dame vs No. 6 Ohio State: Numbers to know before Saturday’s kickoff

Top Clips

nbc_pl_postgame_kompany_230923.jpg
Kompany explains Burnley’s pitfalls v. Man United
nbc_pl_postgame_johnnyevans_v2_239823.jpg
Evans shares Man United memories with Howard
nbc_nas_hamlin_essay_230923v3_1920x1080_2266490947932.jpg
Hamlin has never shied away from drama

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
MLBPhiladelphia PhilliesOrion Kerkering

Orion
Kerkering

Spencer Strider
Atlanta Braves clinch 6th straight NL East title, beat Phillies 4-1 as Strider gets 17th win
Atlanta (96-50) clinched in 146 games, their second-quickest clinch in the divisional era.
Pickups of the Day: On The Mark
Pickups of the Day: Swoop in for Suárez
Saves and Steals: The Final Stretch
Pickups of the Day: We Yearn for O’Hearn
Pitchers to look for at the end of fantasy season
Pickups of the Day: Perfect Combo with Ryan Yarbrough