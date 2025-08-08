Phillies at Rangers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 8

Its Friday, August 8 and Globe Life Field is the site of a matchup between two teams positioned to make a push in October as the Phillies (65-49) are in Arlington for a matchup against the Rangers (60-56).

Cristopher Sánchez is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Merrill Kelly for Texas.

Winners of four of their last six, the Philles are starting to pull away in the National League East leading the Mets by 2.5 games. Fresh off a series win over the Yankees, the Rangers have pulled to within 1.5 games of the New York for the final Wild Card spot and to within 4.5 games of first place Houston in the AMerican League West.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Rangers

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Time: 8:05PM EST

Site: Globe Life Field

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, CW33, MLBN

Odds for the Phillies at the Rangers

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Phillies (-131), Rangers (+110)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Rangers

Pitching matchup for August 8, 2025: Cristopher Sánchez vs. Merrill Kelly

Phillies: Cristopher Sánchez (10-3, 2.40 ERA)

Last outing: August 3 vs. Detroit - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Rangers: Merrill Kelly (9-6, 3.18 ERA)

Last outing: August 2 at Seattle - 3.18 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Rangers

The Rangers have won 5 straight home games against the Phillies

The Under is 70-39-4 for the Phillies’ road games and the Rangers’ home games combined this season

The Rangers have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.46 units

Marcus Semien is struggling with just 4 hits in 25 ABs in August

is struggling with just 4 hits in 25 ABs in August Wyatt Langford was 2-7 with 6 BBs in the series against the Yankees

was 2-7 with 6 BBs in the series against the Yankees Kyle Schwarber was 4-12 in the Phillies’ series against the Orioles

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Rangers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Phillies and the Rangers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Texas Rangers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

