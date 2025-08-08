 Skip navigation
All Scores

Red Sox at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 8

  
Published August 8, 2025 12:43 PM

It’s Friday, August 8 and the Red Sox (64-52) are in San Diego to take on the Padres (64-51). Walker Buehler is slated to take the mound for Boston against Nick Pivetta for San Diego.

Two of the hottest teams in the MLB meet when Boston and San Diego take the field for a three-game series. The Padres are 9-2 in the past 11 games, while Boston is 7-1 over the past eight. This is the first and only series of the season between the two teams.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Padres

  • Date: Friday, August 8, 2025
  • Time: 9:40PM EST
  • Site: Petco Park
  • City: San Diego, CA
  • Network/Streaming: NESN, SDPA

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Red Sox at the Padres

The latest odds as of Friday:

  • Moneyline: Red Sox (+158), Padres (-190)
  • Spread: Padres -1.5
  • Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Padres

  • Pitching matchup for August 8, 2025: Walker Buehler vs. Nick Pivetta
    • Red Sox: Walker Buehler, (6-6, 5.75 ERA)
      Last outing: 6.23 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 9 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 0 Strikeouts
    • Padres: Nick Pivetta, (11-3, 2.73 ERA)
      Last outing: 1.29 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Padres

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Red Sox and the Padres:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Padres

  • The Padres are 9-2 in the last 11 games
  • The Red Sox are 7-1 in the last 8 games
  • The Red Sox have a winning record (21-15) in matchups against National League teams this season
  • The Over is 4-1 in the Red Sox’s last 5 games
  • The Red Sox have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 3.33 units

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

