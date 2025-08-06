Orioles at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 6

Its Wednesday, August 6 and the Orioles (51-63) are in Philadelphia this afternoon looking to avoid being swept by the Phillies (65-48).

Trevor Rogers is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Ranger Suárez for Philadelphia.

Taijuan Walker and three relievers struck out ten and limited the Orioles to five hits enroute to a 5-0 win Tuesday night. Brandon Marsh went yard and drove in a pair of runs to pace the attack. The Phillies now lead the National League East by 2.5 games.

Lets dive into today’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch today’s first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Phillies

Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Time: 12:35PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: MASN, NBCSP

Odds for the Orioles at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Orioles (+136), Phillies (-162)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Phillies

Pitching matchup for August 6, 2025: Trevor Rogers vs. Ranger Suárez

Orioles: Trevor Rogers (4-2, 1.44 ERA)

Last outing: August 1 at Cubs - 1.13 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts Phillies: Ranger Suárez (8-4, 2.68 ERA)

Last outing: August 1 vs. Detroit - 3.86 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Phillies

The Phillies are 65-48 (.575) this season and 10-6 (.625) with Ranger Suarez on the mound

on the mound The Phillies’ last 3 games have gone over the Total when Ranger Suarez takes the mound

takes the mound Betting the Phillies on the Run Line with Ranger Suarez starting would have returned a 1.89-unit profit in 2025

starting would have returned a 1.89-unit profit in 2025 Nick Castellanos is riding a 6-game hitting streak (7-21)

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Orioles and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Orioles and the Phillies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

