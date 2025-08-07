Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Yankees continue search for late-inning consistency

In this week’s Closer Report, we examine more of the fallout from the trade deadline, including changes in the Yankees’ bullpen, Kyle Finnegan stepping up in Detroit, and Phil Maton seizing an opportunity in Texas. That and more as we review the last week in saves.

Fantasy Baseball Closer Rankings

Tier 1

Josh Hader - Houston Astros

Andrés Muñoz - Seattle Mariners

Edwin Díaz - New York Mets

No save chances for Hader this week. He made a pair of scoreless appearances in non-save situations, giving him a 2.13 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, and a 76/15 K/BB ratio across 50 2/3 innings while converting 28 saves. Meanwhile, Muñoz is up to 26 saves after converting two this week. He gave up a run before closing out the game against the White Sox on Wednesday. The 26-year-old right-hander holds a 1.43 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and a 56/21 K/BB ratio across 44 innings.

It wasn’t the best week for Mets relievers, as Díaz, Ryan Helsley, and Tyler Rogers all took a loss. Díaz had given up an unearned run in the tenth inning against the Giants on Friday before bouncing back with a scoreless inning against the Guardians on Monday. The 31-year-old right-hander has posted a 1.41 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and a 67/17 K/BB ratio across 44 2/3 innings.

Tier 2

Aroldis Chapman - Boston Red Sox

Jhoan Duran - Philadelphia Phillies

Trevor Megill - Milwaukee Brewers

Robert Suarez - San Diego Padres

Chapman continues his stellar season with two more saves this week, giving him 21 to go with a 1.21 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, and a 65/13 K/BB ratio across 44 2/3 innings. In Philadelphia, Duran made two perfect appearances to convert a pair of saves for his new team to give him 18 on the year. With Duran giving the Phillies a lockdown closer, Orion Kerkering and Matt Strahm shift to setup roles.

Megill made two appearances this week, picking up a pair of saves against the Braves. Shelby Miller, acquired from the Diamondbacks at the trade deadline, struck out the side in his first rehab outing and should slot into a setup role next to Abner Uribe once he’s activated from the injured list.

Suarez continues to work as the Padres’ closer following their acquisition of Mason Miller from the Athletics at the trade deadline. Suarez made three scoreless appearances, picking up two saves and a win this week. Meanwhile, Miller has slotted into a setup role behind Suarez. He was charged with a blown save on Tuesday, giving up a game-tying homer in the eighth inning against the Diamondbacks. Still, he remains the clear next in line. Suarez got the day off Wednesday after pitching in three of the last five days. Miller stepped in against Arizona, bouncing back with three strikeouts for the save.

Tier 3

Daniel Palencia - Chicago Cubs

Emilio Pagán - Cincinnati Reds

Randy Rodríguez - San Francisco Giants

Kenley Jansen - Los Angeles Angels

Pete Fairbanks - Tampa Bay Rays

Cade Smith - Cleveland Guardians

Jeff Hoffman - Toronto Blue Jays

David Bednar/Camilo Doval/Devin Williams - New York Yankees

Kyle Finnegan - Detroit Tigers

Carlos Estévez - Kansas City Royals

Jojo Romero - St. Louis Cardinals

Dennis Santana - Pittsburgh Pirates

Palencia converted a save with a scoreless inning against the Orioles on Friday. He then gave up a run to blow a save chance against Baltimore on Sunday before falling in line for a win, breaking a 12-outing scoreless streak. The 25-year-old right-hander is up to 15 saves with a 1.73 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and a 44/11 K/BB ratio across 41 1/3 innings.

Elsewhere in the NL Central, Pagán gave up two runs before holding on for a save Friday against the Braves, then struck out two batters in a clean inning against the Cubs on Monday for his 24th save of the season to go with a 2.98 ERA over 48 1/3 frames.

After picking up his first save as the Giants’ primary closer on Friday against the Mets, Rodríguez blew a save and took the loss against the Pirates on Monday. He bounced back with a clean inning on Wednesday for his third save. The 25-year-old right-hander should be a steady saves option with upside through the rest of the season with a 1.51 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and a 64/11 K/BB ratio across 47 2/3 innings.

Jansen picked up a win with a scoreless inning against the White Sox on Sunday before tossing a scoreless inning in a non-save situation against the Rays. Meanwhile, Fairbanks struck out six batters over three perfect innings of work this week, picking up his 19th save against the Angels on Wednesday. Griffin Jax allowed one run on a walk and a hit in his first outing with the Rays before recording holds with scoreless appearances on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Smith had an excellent week at the top of the Cleveland bullpen, picking up two wins and a save with three scoreless appearances. The 26-year-old right-hander has converted four saves on the season with a 2.86 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and a 70/18 K/BB ratio across 50 1/3 innings. With Smith unavailable on Wednesday, Hunter Gaddis stepped in for a save against the Mets.

Hoffman struck out two batters in a clean inning against the Royals on Saturday for a save before pitching a scoreless inning in a non-save situation on Sunday. The 32-year-old right-hander has posted a 4.56 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and a 64/11 K/BB ratio across 47 1/3 innings. However, his underlying skills suggest he’s pitched much better than his surface stats indicate, with a 3.56 xERA.

It’s been another rough stretch for Williams in New York. He’s given up runs in each of his last four outings that include two blown saves. Manager Aaron Boone has indicated that he’ll likely cycle through relievers in the ninth inning, opting for a committee approach for now. Had Williams been able to get one more out in the eighth inning on Tuesday, Boone stated he’d have likely gone to Bednar to attempt a four-out save. Instead, Bednar was used for a five-out save Wednesday against the Rangers. He worked around two walks and a hit, striking out five for his 18th save. The 30-year-old right-hander has had the most success of anyone the Yankees can deploy for saves, posting a 2.55 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and a 59/12 K/BB ratio across 42 1/3 innings.

Finnegan has locked down two saves for the Tigers since he was acquired from the Nationals at the trade deadline. It appears Detroit is going with the 33-year-old veteran right-hander for most save opportunities, shifting Will Vest to a high-leverage setup role. Vest does have the better skills and could still get occasional save chances, but it makes sense to give Finnegan clean innings to work with.

Estévez gave up two runs in a non-save situation against the Blue Jays on Sunday, then tossed a clean inning against the Red Sox on Wednesday. The 32-year-old right-hander has converted 28 saves with a 2.59 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and a 40/17 K/BB ratio across 48 2/3 innings. While he’s gotten the job done, it’s come with scary underlying numbers, including a 3.77 FIP and 4.99 xFIP.

Romero locked down his first two saves of the season, taking a hold of the closer role in St. Louis following the trade of Ryan Helsley to the Mets. The 28-year-old left-hander may not get every save opportunity, as he pitched the eighth and earned a win on Wednesday. Still, he should lead the team in save chances over the final stretch. Romero has been solid all season, posting a 2.09 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and a 37/17 K/BB ratio across 38 2/3 innings.

Santana’s first week without Bednar in town did not go great. He surrendered five runs to blow the lead and take the loss in the ninth inning against the Rockies on Friday, then blew a save and took the loss with two runs allowed against the Giants on Wednesday. The 29-year-old right-hander should still have some leash on the closer role given his overall success this season, but keep an eye on setup man Isaac Mattson down the stretch.

Tier 4

Raisel Iglesias - Atlanta Braves

Phil Maton/Robert Garcia - Texas Rangers

Blake Treinen/Alex Vesia/Ben Casparius - Los Angeles Dodgers

Ronny Henriquez/Calvin Faucher - Miami Marlins

Iglesias made two scoreless appearances against the Reds, picking up two saves to bring his total to 14 to go with a 4.53 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and a 50/10 K/BB ratio across 45 2/3 innings.

We may be seeing a change in Texas. Garcia was charged with two blown saves this week, then surrendered the lead to the Yankees in the seventh inning on Wednesday. Maton, acquired from the Cardinals at the trade deadline, stepped in for a save on Tuesday against New York and may be the best man for the job through the rest of the season. The 32-year-old right-hander is having an outstanding year, posting a 2.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and a 51/16 K/BB ratio across 41 1/3 innings.

Tanner Scott threw a bullpen session on Tuesday as he’s progressing through his rehab process from an elbow injury. His next step may soon be a minor league rehab assignment. Meanwhile, the Dodgers continue to utilize a committee approach in the ninth inning, with Ben Casparius picking up a save this week.

It’s been a committee pretty much all season in Miami. Faucher picked up his team-leading 11th save on Saturday against the Yankees. Henriquez has had the best season in the Marlins bullpen, converting six saves with a 2.85 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and a 74/22 K/BB ratio across 53 2/3 innings.

Tier 5

Justin Topa/Cole Sands - Minnesota Twins

Kendall Graveman/Kyle Backhus - Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Martin/Keegan Akin - Baltimore Orioles

Sean Newcomb - Athletics

Jose Ferrer - Washington Nationals

Grant Taylor - Chicago White Sox

Victor Vodnik - Colorado Rockies

Sands was a popular add last week as the speculative closer in Minnesota following the trade deadline. However, it was always unlikely the Twins would hand the job to one reliever through the rest of the season. It was Topa who got the team’s first save chance on Tuesday against the Tigers. And in Arizona, yet another closer goes down as Kevin Ginkel hit the 15-day injured list with a sprained right shoulder. Like with most situations in this tier, saves just aren’t worth chasing here.

