Cubs at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 8

It’s Friday, August 8 and the Cubs (66-48) are in St. Louis to take on the Cardinals (58-58). Matthew Boyd is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Michael McGreevy for St. Louis.

The Cardinals are coming off a series victory against the Dodgers where they took two out of three compared to the Cubs who dropped two of three to the Reds. The Cubs own the season series 4-3 over the Cardinals and are coming in with a better second-half record.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Cardinals

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: Busch Stadium

City: St. Louis, MO

Network/Streaming: MARQ, FDSNMW, MLBN

Odds for the Cubs at the Cardinals

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Cubs (-153), Cardinals (+128)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Cardinals

Pitching matchup for August 8, 2025: Matthew Boyd vs. Michael McGreevy

Cubs: Matthew Boyd, (11-4, 2.34 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts Cardinals: Michael McGreevy, (3-2, 5.08 ERA)

Last outing: 6.00 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cubs and the Cardinals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Cubs and the Cardinals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the St. Louis Cardinals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Cardinals

St. Louis is 7-12 since the All-Star break

Chicago is 9-9 since the All-Star break

Chicago is 4-3 versus St. Louis this season

The Cubs have won five of their last seven road matchups against teams with worse records

Five of the Cubs’ last six road games have gone over the total

The Cardinals have failed to cover the run line in four of their last five home games

