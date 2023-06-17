 Skip navigation
Ohio State vs. Penn State prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
NFL Week 9 Optimal Flex Plays: Take Khalil Shakir serious in the Bills' offense
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Wisconsin at Iowa prediction: Odds, expert picks, names to know, betting trends, and stats

Ravens, Cardinals lead early line Week 9 bets
nbc_ffhh_openorcloserb_241030.jpg
Is it time to buy in with Chubb in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_openorclose_241030.jpg
Smith set for bounce-back game vs. Rams

Ohio State vs. Penn State prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
NFL Week 9 Optimal Flex Plays: Take Khalil Shakir serious in the Bills’ offense
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Wisconsin at Iowa prediction: Odds, expert picks, names to know, betting trends, and stats

Ravens, Cardinals lead early line Week 9 bets
nbc_ffhh_openorcloserb_241030.jpg
Is it time to buy in with Chubb in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_openorclose_241030.jpg
Smith set for bounce-back game vs. Rams

Peyton
Williams

Don Mattingly
Blue Jays move Don Mattingly out of offensive coordinator role and back to full-time bench coach
GM Ross Atkins said associate manager DeMarlo Hale will remain in his role supporting John Schneider in 2025.
Philadelphia Phillies 2024 Team Recap: Are Bryce Harper and Trea Turner still among the fantasy elite?
Houston Astros 2024 MLB season recap: Turnaround season sets stage for uncertain future
Milwaukee Brewers 2024 MLB Team Recap: How good can Jackson Chourio be?
Atlanta Braves 2024 MLB Season Recap: Injuries to Acuña and Strider cast shadow on season
Fantasy Baseball Top 150 Starting Pitchers for 2025
Baltimore Orioles 2024 Season Recap: Gunnar Henderson shines, but Orioles disappoint late
