Cubs at Blue Jays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 12

Its Tuesday, August 12 and after a day of travel for each of these teams, the Cubs (67-50) are in Toronto to open a series against the Blue Jays (69-50).

Ben Brown is slated to take the mound for Chicago against José Berríos for Toronto.

The Jays sit atop the American League East by 4.5 games. A .500 team on the road, Toronto is dominant at home posting a record of 38-19 this season. One-time leaders in the National League Central, division hopes for the Cubs have been squashed by the white-hot Brewers.

Chicago now trails Milwaukee by 6.5 games.

Lets dive into the series opener and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Blue Jays

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: MARQ, Sportsnet, TBS

Odds for the Cubs at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Cubs (+106), Blue Jays (-126)

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for August 12, 2025: Ben Brown vs. José Berríos

Cubs: Ben Brown (5-7, 6.04 ERA)

Last outing: August 4 vs. Cincinnati - 2.25 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Blue Jays: José Berríos (8-4, 3.89 ERA)

Last outing: August 5 at Colorado - 5.06 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Blue Jays

The Cubs have won four of their last five at AL East teams

When Jose Berrios takes the mound for the Blue Jays the Over is 14-8-2 (58%)

takes the mound for the Blue Jays the Over is 14-8-2 (58%) The Blue Jays have covered in nine of their last 11 games with Jose Berrios on the mound

on the mound Jose Berrios has struck out at least 5 in 3 of his last 4 starts

has struck out at least 5 in 3 of his last 4 starts Bo Bichette has hit safely in 8 of 9 games in August (15-40)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cubs and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Cubs and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Cubs at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

