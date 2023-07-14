 Skip navigation
Fantasy Football WR Tiers for 2023: Chasing Alpha Status
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
Hometown Hopefuls: Ilona Maher on the post-Olympic blues and body image

Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 13 finish
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Ryan
Hendrix

Reds stop 11-game skid, beat Cardinals 4-1 behind Lodolo
The Cincinnati Reds ended an 11-game losing streak, their longest in six years, jumping to a first-inning lead and beating the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1, on Sunday.
    Ryan Hendrix
    Relief Pitcher #68
    D-backs ink Ryan Hendrix to minor league contract
    Ryan Hendrix
    Relief Pitcher #68
    Ryan Hendrix elects free agency
    Ryan Hendrix
    Relief Pitcher #68
    RHP Hendrix sent outright to Triple-A by Reds
    Ryan Hendrix
    Relief Pitcher #68
    Reds option Ryan Hendrix to AAA Louisville
    Ryan Hendrix
    Relief Pitcher #68
    Reds recall Ryan Hendrix from Triple-A Louisville