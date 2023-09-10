IndyCar season finale: Scott Dixon wins for first time at Laguna Seca

Scott Dixon and Chip Ganassi Racing closed the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series season in style.

Dixon scored his first victory at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, giving Ganassi a four-race winning streak to end the year.

Teammate Alex Palou, who finished third Sunday at Laguna Seca, had clinched his second championship by winnig Portland International Raceway last week after Dixon had won consecutive races at World Wide Technology Raceway and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

With an eighth-place finish at Laguna Seca, Ganassi’s Marcus Armstrong was named IndyCar’s rookie of the year for 2023.

