How to watch Jett Lawrence Supercross Marathon on NBC Sports Now: Stream info, schedule, races

The 2025 Supercross season has hit the halfway point, but with the series taking a weekend off, the high-flying action won’t stop. NBC Sports NOW is once again streaming a 2024 Supercross Marathon beginning on Sunday, March 16, at 1:00 p.m. ET. This weekend’s marathon features four races won by last year’s champion, Jett Lawrence. See below for everything you need to know about how to watch the marathon, as well as time and tune-in information.

What 2024 races are part of the Supercross Marathon?

The Supercross Marathon will air four rounds won by 450 Supercross champion, Jett Lawrence.

What time does the 2024 Supercross Marathon on NBC Sports Now start?

The Supercross Marathon begins at 1:00 p.m. ET on NBC Sports NOW, a free 24/7 streaming channel from NBC Sports offering daily sports talk shows, live sports and highlights on Peacock, The Roku Channel, Xumo, Pluto TV and more.

Who won the 2024 Supercross Championship?

Jett Lawrence won the 450 Supercross Championship, becoming the third rookie to win the premier class title in the sport’s history with an eight-win season. Tom Vialle won the 250 East title, while RJ Hampshire stood on top of the 250 West division.

Jett can take SX 'to a new level' after 450 title Jason Weigandt, James Stewart and Ricky Carmichael discuss Jett Lawrence becoming the third rookie to win the Supercross 450 class title after Round 17.

What Supercross races can I watch on Peacock?

Every Supercross race, qualification, and heat from the 2025 season can be streamed live on Peacock, with sixteen of these events being exclusive to the streaming platform. You can also watch on-demand replays of each event on Peacock, as well as select encore presentations on USA and NBC.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Supercross returns to action with Round 10 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, AL, on Saturday, March 22, at 7:00 p.m. ET, streaming exclusively on Peacock.