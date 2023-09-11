IndyCar points, results after Laguna Seca

Scott Dixon capped a dream season for Chip Ganassi Racing with his first victory at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, rebounding from a first-lap penalty to beat fellow New Zealander Scott McLaughlin by 7.3180 seconds.

It’s the third victory in the last four races for Dixon and the fourth consecutive to end the season for Ganassi. Alex Palou, who won at Portland International Raceway last week to clinch his second NTT IndyCar Series championship, finished third Sunday.

Will Power was fourth, and Callum Ilott finished a career-best fifth.

Marcus Armstrong finished eighth to cap the a big day for Ganassi as the 2023 rookie of the year.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca:

RESULTS

Click here for the box score from the 95-lap race on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course in Monterey, California.

Lap leader summary

Full lap chart

Best section times

Full section data

Pit stop summary

Event summary

Here is the finishing order in the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (11) Scott Dixon, Honda, 95, Running

2. (2) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 95, Running

3. (5) Alex Palou, Honda, 95, Running

4. (7) Will Power, Chevrolet, 95, Running

5. (20) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 95, Running

6. (3) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 95, Running

7. (15) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 95, Running

8. (14) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 95, Running

9. (9) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 95, Running

10. (25) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 95, Running

11. (8) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 95, Running

12. (24) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 95, Running

13. (27) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 95, Running

14. (19) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 95, Running

15. (18) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 94, Running

16. (23) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 94, Running

17. (17) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 94, Running

18. (6) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 93, Running

19. (1) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 93, Running

20. (22) David Malukas, Honda, 93, Running

21. (4) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 91, Running

22. (26) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 91, Running

23. (12) Colton Herta, Honda, 80, Contact

24. (13) Juri Vips, Honda, 71, Running

25. (16) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 65, Running

26. (21) Tom Blomqvist, Honda, 61, Contact

27. (10) Graham Rahal, Honda, 0, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 92.645 mph; Time of Race: 2 hours, 17 minutes, 41.6400 seconds; Margin of victory: 7.3180 seconds; Cautions: 8 for 35 laps; Lead changes: Six among seven drivers. Lap Leaders:

Rosenqvist 1-6; Palou 7-28; Herta 29; Palou 30-58; O’Ward 59-73; Grosjean 74-75; Dixon 76-95.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Sunday’s race.

Here are the points standings after the 17th and final race of the season for:

Drivers

Engine manufacturers

Entrants

Pit stop performance

Top 10 in points: Palou 656, Dixon 578, McLaughlin 488, O’Ward 484, Newgarden 479, Ericsson 438, Power 425, Lundgaard 390, Rossi 375, Herta 356.

Rest of the standings: Kirkwood 352, Rosenqvist 324, Grosjean 296, VeeKay 277, Rahal 276, Ilott 266, Malukas 265, Castroneves 217, Armstrong 214, Ferrucci 214, Canapino 180, DeFrancesco 177, Robb 147, Jack Harvey 146, Conor Daly 134, Hunter-Reay 131, Pedersen 129, Simon Pagenaud 88, Takuma Sato 70, Ed Carpenter 46, Linus Lundqvist 35, Tony Kanaan 18, Vips 18, Blomqvist 16, Marco Andretti 13, RC Enerson 5, Katherine Legge 5.

NEXT: The NTT IndyCar Series will release its 2024 schedule in the coming weeks.