IndyCar points, results after Laguna Seca
Scott Dixon capped a dream season for Chip Ganassi Racing with his first victory at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, rebounding from a first-lap penalty to beat fellow New Zealander Scott McLaughlin by 7.3180 seconds.
It’s the third victory in the last four races for Dixon and the fourth consecutive to end the season for Ganassi. Alex Palou, who won at Portland International Raceway last week to clinch his second NTT IndyCar Series championship, finished third Sunday.
Will Power was fourth, and Callum Ilott finished a career-best fifth.
Marcus Armstrong finished eighth to cap the a big day for Ganassi as the 2023 rookie of the year.
What a team!!! @CGRTeams wins:— Chip Ganassi (@GanassiChip) September 10, 2023
1) the 2023 @indycar Champion @AlexPalou
2) @scottdixon9 wins @WeatherTechRcwy
3) @MarcusArmstrng wins Rookie of the Year
I'm proud to call you and everyone @CGRTeams all teammates! #ilikewinners
Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca:
RESULTS
Here is the finishing order in the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):
1. (11) Scott Dixon, Honda, 95, Running
2. (2) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 95, Running
3. (5) Alex Palou, Honda, 95, Running
4. (7) Will Power, Chevrolet, 95, Running
5. (20) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 95, Running
6. (3) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 95, Running
7. (15) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 95, Running
8. (14) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 95, Running
9. (9) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 95, Running
10. (25) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 95, Running
11. (8) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 95, Running
12. (24) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 95, Running
13. (27) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 95, Running
14. (19) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 95, Running
15. (18) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 94, Running
16. (23) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 94, Running
17. (17) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 94, Running
18. (6) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 93, Running
19. (1) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 93, Running
20. (22) David Malukas, Honda, 93, Running
21. (4) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 91, Running
22. (26) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 91, Running
23. (12) Colton Herta, Honda, 80, Contact
24. (13) Juri Vips, Honda, 71, Running
25. (16) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 65, Running
26. (21) Tom Blomqvist, Honda, 61, Contact
27. (10) Graham Rahal, Honda, 0, Contact
Winner’s average speed: 92.645 mph; Time of Race: 2 hours, 17 minutes, 41.6400 seconds; Margin of victory: 7.3180 seconds; Cautions: 8 for 35 laps; Lead changes: Six among seven drivers. Lap Leaders:
Rosenqvist 1-6; Palou 7-28; Herta 29; Palou 30-58; O’Ward 59-73; Grosjean 74-75; Dixon 76-95.
POINTS
Top 10 in points: Palou 656, Dixon 578, McLaughlin 488, O’Ward 484, Newgarden 479, Ericsson 438, Power 425, Lundgaard 390, Rossi 375, Herta 356.
Rest of the standings: Kirkwood 352, Rosenqvist 324, Grosjean 296, VeeKay 277, Rahal 276, Ilott 266, Malukas 265, Castroneves 217, Armstrong 214, Ferrucci 214, Canapino 180, DeFrancesco 177, Robb 147, Jack Harvey 146, Conor Daly 134, Hunter-Reay 131, Pedersen 129, Simon Pagenaud 88, Takuma Sato 70, Ed Carpenter 46, Linus Lundqvist 35, Tony Kanaan 18, Vips 18, Blomqvist 16, Marco Andretti 13, RC Enerson 5, Katherine Legge 5.
NEXT: The NTT IndyCar Series will release its 2024 schedule in the coming weeks.