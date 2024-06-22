 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Practice
Talk already beginning of possible Cup races Martin Truex Jr. could run in 2025
NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 200
New Hampshire Xfinity Series results: Christopher Bell wins, Sheldon Creed ties mark
Philadelphia Phillies' LHP Cristopher Sanchez
Left-hander Cristopher Sánchez and Phillies agree to 4-year deal for 2025-28

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_lambosupertrafeo_240622.jpg
Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_creedintv_240622.jpg
Creed records 10th Xfinity Series runner-up finish
nbc_nas_custerintv_240622.jpg
Custer’s third place at New Hampshire ‘stings’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
IMSA Watkins Glen starting lineup: WTR Andretti on pole position with Deletraz

  
Published June 22, 2024 07:39 PM

Wayne Taylor Racing Andretti scored its first pole position of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season as Louis Delétraz qualified first in the No. 40 Acura ARX-06 at Watkins Glen International.

Deletraz set a track record in the Grand Touring Prototype category with a time of 1 minute, 32.209 seconds around the 11-turn, 3.45-mile road course to take the top starting spot in Sunday’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen (11 a.m. ET, USA and Peacock).

Renger van der Zande qualified second in the No. 01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R at 1:32.247, just 0.038 seconds behind. Jack Aitken was third in the No. 31 Whelen Action Express Cadillac.

STARTING GRID: Click here for the Watkins Glen starting lineup l Click here by car number

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
How to watch IMSA at Watkins Glen: Schedule, TV info, streaming, start times, more
The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will return to endurance racing on the road course in New York.

“It is fantastic and thank you so much to the WTRAndretti team,” said Deletraz, who is teamed with Jordan Taylor at WTR Andretti. “The car was super fast today. Watkins Glen is fast. I was able to go low fuel and push that one lap, which is an amazing feeling. I am super happy, but we have to focus on the race and hopefully a win for us. Traffic is pretty insane right now. There are so many GTDs on track and with the LMP2s being so fast in the middle sector.

“The weather looks like it is going to play some games with us as well. It is going to be a whole team effort – to be good on track, good in the pits, good on strategy. I am looking forward to it.”

Deletraz and Taylor teamed with Colton Herta to give WTR Andretti its first victory with the No. 40 in the Twelve Hours of Sebring three months ago.

In other categories:

LMP2: P.J. Hyett won the pole by 0.682 seconds with a lap of 1:35.925 in the No. 99 AO Racing ORECA LMP2 07 that he shares with Paul-Loup Chatin and Matthew Brabham.

—GTD Pro: Daniel Serra set a track record at 1 minute, 44.203 seconds to qualify first in the No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 that he shares with Davide Rigon.

GTD: Parker Thompson captured his third pole position of the season, turning a lap of 1:44.642 in the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 that he shares with Frankie Montecalvo and Aaron Telitz.

