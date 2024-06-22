IMSA Watkins Glen starting lineup: WTR Andretti on pole position with Deletraz

Wayne Taylor Racing Andretti scored its first pole position of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season as Louis Delétraz qualified first in the No. 40 Acura ARX-06 at Watkins Glen International.

Deletraz set a track record in the Grand Touring Prototype category with a time of 1 minute, 32.209 seconds around the 11-turn, 3.45-mile road course to take the top starting spot in Sunday’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen (11 a.m. ET, USA and Peacock).

Renger van der Zande qualified second in the No. 01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R at 1:32.247, just 0.038 seconds behind. Jack Aitken was third in the No. 31 Whelen Action Express Cadillac.

STARTING GRID: Click here for the Watkins Glen starting lineup l Click here by car number

“It is fantastic and thank you so much to the WTRAndretti team,” said Deletraz, who is teamed with Jordan Taylor at WTR Andretti. “The car was super fast today. Watkins Glen is fast. I was able to go low fuel and push that one lap, which is an amazing feeling. I am super happy, but we have to focus on the race and hopefully a win for us. Traffic is pretty insane right now. There are so many GTDs on track and with the LMP2s being so fast in the middle sector.

“The weather looks like it is going to play some games with us as well. It is going to be a whole team effort – to be good on track, good in the pits, good on strategy. I am looking forward to it.”

Deletraz and Taylor teamed with Colton Herta to give WTR Andretti its first victory with the No. 40 in the Twelve Hours of Sebring three months ago.

In other categories:

—LMP2: P.J. Hyett won the pole by 0.682 seconds with a lap of 1:35.925 in the No. 99 AO Racing ORECA LMP2 07 that he shares with Paul-Loup Chatin and Matthew Brabham.

—GTD Pro: Daniel Serra set a track record at 1 minute, 44.203 seconds to qualify first in the No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 that he shares with Davide Rigon.

—GTD: Parker Thompson captured his third pole position of the season, turning a lap of 1:44.642 in the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 that he shares with Frankie Montecalvo and Aaron Telitz.

