RedBud MX celebrates 50 years with star power

The Pro Motocross series is one month into its 51st season and for 50 of those years RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan has been a part of the action. This weekend’s celebration will be marked with star power on and off the track.

“Few events embody the history, fanfare, excitement, and overall sense of passion that defines the Pro Motocross Championship more than the RedBud National,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing in a press release. “While its position on the calendar around 4th of July certainly adds a layer of enthusiasm, the raucous crowd, near-perfect summer weather, and one of the most renowned track layouts on the planet define the sense of Americana that surrounds this captivating series.

“RedBud’s indelible legacy coincides with that of the championship, as we celebrated our 50th anniversary one year ago, and we look forward to reveling in a half century of world class racing on these hallowed grounds. The Ritchie family has been a pillar of American motocross since its inception and this celebration is as much about their contributions to the sport as the event itself.”

As the summertime weather heats up, Round 5 of the Motocross season is an opportunity for the 450 field begin to close the gap on Jett Lawrence. He has been unbeatable through the first eight motos, but for the first time this year, he was less than perfect during last week’s races at High Point Raceway.

Last year’s edition of the FMF RedBud National was won by Eli Tomac after he took the checkers first in both motos. Chase Sexton was second in both races. The field will look much different this year with Tomac sidelined with a ruptured Achilles tendon and Sexton’s prognosis still uncertain after he suffered a concussion early in the season .

In fact, none of the top five riders are guaranteed to start this week as third-place Justin Barica and fourth-place Jason Anderson have yet to return from injuries they suffered at the end of the Monster Energy Supercross season. Fifth-place Ken Roczen is competing in the international World Supercross Championship.

Joey Savatgy, Ryan Dungey and Christian Craig are three other riders among last year’s top 10 who will not mount up this week.

But that does not mean there will be a lack of star power on or off the track. Dylan Ferrandis, Cooper Webb, Aaron Plessinger and Adam Cianciarulo are Lawrence’s closest competitors in the points’ battle.

Local legends like six-time AMA National Champion Jeff Stanton, Mike LaRocco, Larry Witmer and Mark Barnett, who won the RedBud National twice, will make appearances at the track. All of these riders cut their teeth at RedBud.

RedBud is not alone in celebrating 50 years. The title sponsor FMF Racing is also celebrating their Golden anniversary. FMF is the “Official Exhaust” manufacturer for the Pro Motocross series.