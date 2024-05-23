Indy 500 celebrities 2024: Ken Griffey Jr driving pace car, Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and more

The 2024 Indy 500 is this Sunday, May 26 on NBC and Peacock and in addition to the field of 33 drivers, this year’s race has a star-studded lineup, from the honorary pace car driver to the national anthem performer, to the flag wavers. See below to find out which celebrities will be at the 2024 Indy 500 and for more information on how to watch and live stream the event. Live coverage of the 2024 Indy 500 begins at 11:00 AM ET.

Who is singing the national anthem at the 2024 Indy 500?

Jordin Sparks will perform the national anthem at the 2024 Indy 500. The Grammy-nominated, multiplatinum singer, songwriter, and actress, who rose to fame after winning American Idol in 2007, previously sang the national anthem at the 2015 Indy 500.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 08: Jordin Sparks performs onstage during the Smile Train 25th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Smile Train) Getty Images for Smile Train

Who is singing God Bless America at the 2024 Indy 500?

Sparks will not be the only American Idol alum taking the stage at the Brickyard this year. Singer and songwriter Phillip Phillips, the 2012 winner of the popular singing contest, will perform “God Bless America” before the race.

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Phillip Phillips is shown performing on stage during a “live” concert appearance on January 18, 2020 (Photo by John Atashian/Getty Images) John Atashian/Getty Images

Who is waving the flag at the 2024 Indy 500?

American actor Austin Butler and British actress Jodie Comer, will wave the green flag for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500. The pair co-star in the film The Bikeriders releasing in theaters next month.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Austin Butler poses with the Leading Actor Award for his performance in ‘Elvis’ during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) WireImage

Butler is most famously known for his role as Elvis Presley in the 2022 film Elvis and recently starred in Dune: Part Two alongside Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, and Florence Pugh. Comer is well known for her role in the TV show Killing Eve.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 24: Jodie Comer attends the 2024 TIME Earth Awards Gala at Second on April 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for TIME) Getty Images for TIME

Who is driving the pace car at the 2024 Indy 500?

Ken Griffey Jr. will be the honorary pace car driver at the 2024 Indy 500 on Sunday. The 13-time MLB All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove Award winner will drive a 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray ahead of the field of 33 drivers. This vehicle will be the first hybrid pace car in Indy 500 history.

Ken Griffey Jr. will drive the pace car and lead the field to the green flag at the 108th #Indy500 this Sunday! 🏎️ pic.twitter.com/77LRndfY8N — MLB (@MLB) May 20, 2024

Who’s performing at the Indy 500 2024?

The Indy 500 Snake Pit is historically known for being a wild place. The fun may look a little different in 2024 than it did in the ‘60s, but you’re guaranteed to have a good time at this year’s electronic dance and music festival. The Snake Pit at the 2024 Indy 500 will be headlined by DJ, producer, and festival creator Excision. Timmy Trumpet, Dom Dolla, Gryffin, and Sullivan King are also featured in the lineup. Click here to see the full schedule.

How can I watch the 2024 Indy 500 on Peacock

The 2024 Indy 500 will be live streaming on Peacock on May 26, with the race starting at 11:00 AM ET. Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including IndyCar racing.

Please note: The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 26, 2024 is subject to territorial blackout restrictions. This means that Peacock subscribers located in the Indianapolis area may not have access to stream the May 26 race, its subject to the same blackout restrictions as the local NBC affiliate stations.

