2023 Season in Review: Bubba Wallace

CREW CHIEF: Robert “Bootie” Barker

TEAM: 23XI Racing

POINTS: 10th in Cup Series

WINS: None

LAPS LED: 285

TOP 5s: Five

TOP 10s: 10

STARTS FROM POLE: One (Texas)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Wallace set career-best marks in laps led (285), average starting position (12.4) and average finishing position (15.9). Wallace started inside the top 10 in the final nine races of the season while the No. 23 team improved in qualifying.

Wallace matched his career-best marks for top-10 finishes (10) and top fives (five). He won pole for the second time in his career.

Wallace reached the playoffs for the first time in Cup. He made it to the Round of 12 and finished the season a career-best 10th in points.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Wallace had a slow start to the season with only one top-five finish in the first six races and three DNFs. He finished 22nd or worse six times in the first 10 races.

Wallace and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were the only playoff drivers that did not win a stage during the 2023 season.

Wallace was in the lead on the final lap of the Talladega spring race. He crashed after blocking Ryan Blaney multiple times. The race ended under caution with Kyle Busch in the lead.

Wallace had issues early in the playoffs. He slid into his pit stall and pinned an air hose under his left front tire at Darlington. He later spun in the race. One week later at Kansas, Wallace crashed from second place after right rear tire issue. He finished the race 32nd.

Wallace was on the front row for the final restart of the playoff race at Texas. He battled Chase Briscoe before passing him and then gave up the lead to William Byron, who went on to win. Wallace finished third after leading 111 laps and told NBC Sports that he had “choked.”

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2024: Wallace returns to 23XI Racing after making the playoffs for the first time. Wallace will have opportunities to contend for the win early at tracks where he has previous top-five finishes or wins. This includes Daytona, Kansas, Las Vegas, Talladega, Darlington and Charlotte.