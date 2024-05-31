How to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Portland

The NASCAR Xfinity Series runs the second of six road course events this season Saturday at Portland International Raceway.

This begins a stretch of three road course races in the next six weekends.

Sam Mayer has won three of the last five Xfinity road course races. Cole Custer won last year’s event at Portland.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Portland International Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be at 4:38 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:46 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 10 a.m. … Driver introductions will be at 4 p.m. ... The invocation will be given by Motor Racing Outreach’s Donnie Floyd at 4:30 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed by Jessie Leigh at 4:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 75 laps (147.75 miles) on the 1.97-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 25. Stage 2 ends at Lap 50.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at noon Saturday.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 4:30 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins at 4 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 4 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Cloudy skies with a high of 67 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Cole Custer restarted sixth in overtime and was in the lead by Turn 1 of the restart when the top three cars of Justin Allgaier, Sheldon Creed and Parker Kligerman went off course going for the lead. Allgaier finished second. Sam Mayer placed third.

