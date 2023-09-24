Live Cup Series updates from Texas Motor Speedway
The Cup Series teams will compete at Texas as temperatures approach triple digits.
The Cup Series playoffs continue with a Sunday afternoon race at Texas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on USA Network, post-race show on Peacock).
The 267-lap event takes place at the 1.5-mile track where Chevrolet drivers have won three of the past four races. Tyler Reddick won last season’s playoff race after being eliminated in the Round of 16.
Kyle Busch, a four-time Texas winner, will be in control of the No. 8 that Reddick took to Victory Lane. He enters the weekend eight points above the cutline and in a position to put himself in the Round of 8.
Sunday’s race will be pivotal for Busch and the other playoff drivers considering that Texas is the “normal” track in the Round of 12. Talladega and the Charlotte Roval are the wild cards that follow.
Follow along for updates throughout Sunday afternoon at the track.
The heat will be a potential cause for concern during Sunday afternoon’s race. The forecast calls for 100-degree temperatures, marking the hottest race since the playoff race at Las Vegas in 2020.
There have been five races since 2006 where the temperatures topped 100 degrees. Three were at Las Vegas. The other two were at Fontana. This includes a September 2010 race when the temperature hit 110 degrees.
With the temperatures hitting triple digits, there will be concerns about the drivers and their cool shirts. Sammy Smith’s cool shirt failed during the Xfinity race on Saturday. There is a possibility that this could happen to multiple drivers on Sunday. How the different contenders deal with the temperature will be a prominent topic.
Other storylines to watch:
--Tyler Reddick is competing in the Round of 12 for the first time in his career. He locked up his spot by winning at Kansas. Now he sits eighth in the standings and three points above the playoff cutline.
Texas has been one of Reddick’s best tracks. He finished second behind Austin Dillon as a rookie in 2020. He then finished 15th in the second race at Texas that season. Reddick has finished ninth and first in past two trips to the 1.5-mile track.
Reddick’s team, which dealt with issues throughout the regular season, has been near-flawless since the playoffs began. If they can continue this consistency, Reddick will have an early opportunity to lock up a spot in the Round of 8.
--Eight of the 16 cautions during last season’s playoff race at Texas were related to tire issues. Goodyear’s director of racing Greg Stucker told media members after the race that air pressure had played a role in the issues.
“We’re gaining as much information as we can from the teams, trying to understand where they are with regard to their settings, air pressures, cambers, suspicions,” Stucker said during a media session last September. “For sure I can say without a doubt air pressure is playing into it. We know where a lot of the guys are. Some were more aggressive than others. We know that plays a part.”
Sunday’s playoff race will feature a new right-side tire after Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez and Denny Hamlin all took part in a July test session at Texas. Whether this alleviates the tire issues remains to be seen. Teams could still take a more aggressive approach with their air pressure in pursuit of speed.