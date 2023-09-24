Live Cup Series updates from Texas Motor Speedway

The Cup Series playoffs continue with a Sunday afternoon race at Texas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on USA Network, post-race show on Peacock).

The 267-lap event takes place at the 1.5-mile track where Chevrolet drivers have won three of the past four races. Tyler Reddick won last season’s playoff race after being eliminated in the Round of 16.

Kyle Busch, a four-time Texas winner, will be in control of the No. 8 that Reddick took to Victory Lane. He enters the weekend eight points above the cutline and in a position to put himself in the Round of 8.

Sunday’s race will be pivotal for Busch and the other playoff drivers considering that Texas is the “normal” track in the Round of 12. Talladega and the Charlotte Roval are the wild cards that follow.

Follow along for updates throughout Sunday afternoon at the track.