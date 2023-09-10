Tyler Reddick wins at Kansas, moves to the Round of 12

Two Cup Series drivers have punched their tickets to the Round of 12 with one race remaining in the Round of 16.

Kyle Larson won the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway last Sunday. Tyler Reddick then joined him in the Round of 12 by winning in overtime at Kansas Speedway.

Reddick did not have the best car on Sunday. Larson and Denny Hamlin were the ones that drew the most attention as they combined to lead the majority of laps. However, it was Reddick that took advantage of four fresh tires during overtime.

Reddick passed both Erik Jones and Joey Logano on the final two-lap run to the checkered flag and went on to score the win. He locked up a spot in the next round and he won on what was 23XI Racing’s 100th race.

“Just an outstanding job by this whole 23XI team,” Reddick told NBC Sports after the race. “We had really good pace, but just couldn’t get ahead of Denny there, but chaos ensued, people stayed out, some took two tires, and the bottom lane opened up. Pretty crazy.”

Reddick continued the Toyota winning streak at Kansas. The manufacturer has now won four straight races and seven of the past nine. He also became the third driver to park the No. 45 in Victory Lane at Kansas in the past four races.