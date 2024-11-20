 Skip navigation
23XI Racing adds Riley Herbst in third Cup car for 2025 NASCAR season

  
Published November 20, 2024 11:22 AM

23XI Racing has added Riley Herbst for a third full-time car in 2025, the team announced Wednesday.

He joins Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace as teammates at the organization co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.

Herbst will drive the No. 35 car for 23XI Racing and have Monster Energy as a sponsor. Davin Restivo, who has been Herbst’s crew chief since the middle of the 2023 season at Stewart-Haas Racing, joins 23XI Racing to be Herbst’s crew chief in 2025.

The 25-year-old Las Vegas native recently completed his fifth full-time season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He scored three career wins. Both of his victories this past season — at Indianapolis and at the season finale at Phoenix — came on a last-lap pass.

“It’s an honor to join 23XI and Toyota for the opportunity to race in the Cup Series each week,” said Herbst in a statement from the team. “Racing full-time in the Cup Series has been my goal since I started in NASCAR and I’m excited to start my Cup career with such an accomplished and driven team. What 23XI has accomplished in a short time is impressive and I look forward to building on their success as the organization grows. It’s also great to continue representing Monster and I’m excited about adding to their legacy in NASCAR.”

Heather Gibbs photo.jpg
Familiar faces in new places for 2025 NASCAR season in Cup and Xfinity
Chase Briscoe’s move to Joe Gibbs Racing is among the many by drivers and crew chiefs to new teams for the upcoming season.

“Everyone at TRD is pleased to support 23XI Racing as they continue to grow their program in the NASCAR Cup Series with the addition of Riley Herbst in a third full-time entry for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season,” said Tyler Gibbs, general manager, TRD USA.

“Having worked with Riley in the past, we have watched his growth over the last several seasons in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. We look forward to Riley rejoining the Toyota family and supporting him achieve his goals next year and into the future.”

23XI Racing debuted in 2021 with Wallace as the driver. The organization expanded to a two-car effort in 2022. The 2025 season will mark the first time the organization has run three cars full-time.

AUTO: OCT 06 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
NASCAR removes provision so 23XI, Front Row can compete as open teams in 2025
The lawsuit vs. NASCAR will continue as both teams seek to run as charter teams in 2025.

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports are suing NASCAR and have not signed agreements to run as chartered cars. NASCAR recently removed a clause in the open team agreement that allows both teams to sign that while their lawsuit continues.

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports are appealing a federal judge’s decision not to grant a preliminary injunction that would have allowed them to sign the charter agreement while continuing their lawsuit.

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports have asked that the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals hear oral arguments on the matter in December, while NASCAR has requested that oral arguments be scheduled in late January. The appeals court has yet to render a decision.