23XI Racing will not appeal NASCAR penalties; appeal for Trackhouse, RCR to be heard Thursday

23XI Racing has decided not to appeal penalties issued to the No. 23 team and Bubba Wallace for their actions at the end of last weekend’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway.

The appeals for Richard Childress Racing and Trackhouse Racing are scheduled to be heard Thursday afternoon.

NASCAR issued multiple penalties Tuesday to all three teams for manipulating the finish of the Round of 8 finale at Martinsville.

23XI Racing stated Tuesday that it would appeal the penalties but announced on social media Wednesday it had decided not to do so.

23XI Racing stated Wednesday: “After internal deliberations, 23XI has decided not to appeal NASCAR’s decision to penalize the No. 23 team. We disagree with the penalty ruling and strongly believe we did not break any rules at Martinsville.

“It is our conclusion that it is in our best interests, and those of our team members, partners and fans to fully devote our personnel and resources this week toward the championship and not an appeal.”

Wallace’s teammate, Tyler Reddick, will race for a Cup championship Sunday against Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and William Byron.

With 23XI Racing not appealing, the team will be without crew chief Bootie Barker, spotter Freddie Kraft and competition director Dave Rogers this weekend at Phoenix. All three were suspended for one race. NASCAR fined 23XI Racing’s No. 23 team $100,000 and penalized it 50 points. NASCAR also fined Wallace $100,000 and docked him 50 points.

23XI Racing’s roster for Phoenix now lists TJ Bell has the spotter for Wallace. The team has yet to update who will be Wallace’s crew chief.

Late in last weekend’s race at Martinsville, Wallace was made aware of fellow Toyota driver Christopher Bell’s situation in Bell’s quest for a spot in the Championship 4. Wallace radioed in the final laps that he thought he had a tire going down and slowed significantly on the last lap.

After the race, Wallace told reporters: “I went loose or something broke and was nursing it and then (Bell) tried to slide me. I’m like, ‘brother.’ Just trying to bide our time and not crash and bring out a caution and jumble up the whole field.”

Bell, needing one position to secure a spot in the Championship 4, passed Wallace entering Turn 3 and then slid up to the wall. Bell rode along the wall through Turn 4 and finished 18th.

About 30 minutes after the checkered flag, NASCAR announced it had penalized Bell for a safety violation because running the wall — as Ross Chastain did on the final lap of the 2022 Martinsville playoff race — had since been outlawed. NASCAR dropped Bell to 22nd, last among the cars a lap down. That allowed Byron to secure the final spot in the Championship 4.

The cars of Austin Dillon and Chastain ran behind Byron in the final laps at Martinsville and were made aware that Byron could not afford to lose any more positions or he would not advance to the Championship 4. All three drivers are with Chevrolet teams. Dillon and Chastain did not pass Byron.

Suspended for Phoenix from Richard Childress Racing were team executive Keith Rodden, crew chief Justin Alexander and spotter Brandon Benesch. The No. 3 team was fined $100,000 and docked 50 points. Dillon was fined $100,000 and penalized 50 points.

Suspended for Phoenix from Trackhouse Racing were team executive Tony Lunders, crew chief Phil Surgen and spotter Brandon McReynolds. The No. 1 team was fined $100,000 and docked 50 points. Chastain was fined $100,000 and penalized 50 points.

