 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round One
2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Round 1 news, updates, scoring, highlights
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch at Michigan International Speedway
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 - Practice
Haas Factory Team will add RFK Racing engineer to be Cole Custer’s crew chief in 2025

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_lydiakointv_v2_240815.jpg
Ko enjoyed ‘hectic’ start to Women’s Scottish Open
nbc_golf_lpga_scottishopenhls_240815.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Women’s Scottish Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_rfsmoore_240815.jpg
‘Moore effect’ boosts fantasy value of Eagles’ WRs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round One
2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Round 1 news, updates, scoring, highlights
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch at Michigan International Speedway
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 - Practice
Haas Factory Team will add RFK Racing engineer to be Cole Custer’s crew chief in 2025

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_lydiakointv_v2_240815.jpg
Ko enjoyed ‘hectic’ start to Women’s Scottish Open
nbc_golf_lpga_scottishopenhls_240815.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Women’s Scottish Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_rfsmoore_240815.jpg
‘Moore effect’ boosts fantasy value of Eagles’ WRs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

AJ Allmendinger will run full NASCAR Cup schedule in 2025

  
Published August 15, 2024 06:00 PM

Kaulig Racing announced Thursday that AJ Allmendinger will return to the Cup Series full time with the team in 2025.

Allmendinger last ran the full Cup schedule in 2023 for the team. Kaulig Racing moved him to a full-time ride in the Xfinity Series. He’s in a playoff position with six races left in the Xfinity regular season.

nbc_nas_austindillondisc_240814.jpg
Analysis: Austin Dillon ‘crossed the line’ without NASCAR specifying where its line actually is
The explanation of a penalty that removed playoff eligibility was short on details for its rationale.

Allmendinger has run in 10 Cup races this season. He’s made 440 career Cup starts. He debuted in the series in 2007. The 42-year-old Allmendinger has three wins, most recently in 2023 at the Charlotte Roval for Kaulig Racing.

The Xfinity Series is back in action Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.