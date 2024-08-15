AJ Allmendinger will run full NASCAR Cup schedule in 2025

Kaulig Racing announced Thursday that AJ Allmendinger will return to the Cup Series full time with the team in 2025.

Allmendinger last ran the full Cup schedule in 2023 for the team. Kaulig Racing moved him to a full-time ride in the Xfinity Series. He’s in a playoff position with six races left in the Xfinity regular season.

Allmendinger has run in 10 Cup races this season. He’s made 440 career Cup starts. He debuted in the series in 2007. The 42-year-old Allmendinger has three wins, most recently in 2023 at the Charlotte Roval for Kaulig Racing.

The Xfinity Series is back in action Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

