ARCA’s Daytona preseason practice includes 74 drivers

  
Published January 9, 2024 02:58 PM

The ARCA Menards Series teams will head to Daytona Friday and Saturday for a two-day preseason practice session featuring more than 70 drivers.

The on-track session will begin at 10 a.m. ET Friday 10 a.m. and will continue until 5 p.m. The session will include single car practice and limited pack drafting. The teams will practice again from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

If weather forces the cancellation of on-track activity Friday or Saturday, the teams and drivers will return to Daytona on Sunday.

There will be several high-profile drivers taking part in the session.

Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen headlines the list as he joins Pinnacle Racing Group. Van Gisbergen will compete in the season-opening ARCA Menards Series race on Saturday, Feb. 17, before officially starting his Xfinity career later in the day.

The entry list also includes two-time NTT IndyCar Series winner Marco Andretti, reigning ARCA Menards Series East champion William Sawalich, defending Daytona winner Greg Van Alst and Kris Wright. Wright will take on his first full ARCA season after four years making starts in the Truck Series and Xfinity Series.

ARCA Menards Series Daytona practice list

