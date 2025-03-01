COTA starting lineup: Tyler Reddick wins NASCAR Cup pole

Tyler Reddick will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Circuit of the Americas.

Reddick won his 10th career pole (and second at COTA) with a lap of 88.095 mph. He led a 23XI Racing sweep of the front row. Bubba Wallace qualified second, his best starting spot in 33 career road course events. Wallace qualified at 87.894 mph.

Chase Elliott (87.842 mph) qualified third, his best career starting spot at COTA. Carson Hocevar, coming off his runner-up finish last weekend at Atlanta, will start fourth — his best road course start in Cup — after a lap of 87.758 mph. Daniel Suarez qualified fifth with a lap of 87.732 mph

Connor Zilisch, making his Cup debut will start 14th.