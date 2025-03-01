 Skip navigation
Trump says in social media post he plans to pardon the late Pete Rose
MLB: ALCS-New York Yankess at Cleveland Guardians
Kyle Manzardo looking to turn last year's lessons into a breakout 2025 season
GOLF: FEB 15 PGA The Genesis Invitational
TGL team tabs Nick Dunlap as fill-in for regular-season finale

Trump says in social media post he plans to pardon the late Pete Rose
MLB: ALCS-New York Yankess at Cleveland Guardians
Kyle Manzardo looking to turn last year’s lessons into a breakout 2025 season
GOLF: FEB 15 PGA The Genesis Invitational
TGL team tabs Nick Dunlap as fill-in for regular-season finale

COTA starting lineup: Tyler Reddick wins NASCAR Cup pole

  
Published March 1, 2025 02:37 PM

Tyler Reddick will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Circuit of the Americas.

Reddick won his 10th career pole (and second at COTA) with a lap of 88.095 mph. He led a 23XI Racing sweep of the front row. Bubba Wallace qualified second, his best starting spot in 33 career road course events. Wallace qualified at 87.894 mph.

MORE: Cup starting lineup

Chase Elliott (87.842 mph) qualified third, his best career starting spot at COTA. Carson Hocevar, coming off his runner-up finish last weekend at Atlanta, will start fourth — his best road course start in Cup — after a lap of 87.758 mph. Daniel Suarez qualified fifth with a lap of 87.732 mph

Connor Zilisch, making his Cup debut will start 14th.