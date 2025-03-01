 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jake Knapp Cognizant Classic Round 2
Knapp goes from 59 to 70, but still leads Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 - Round Two
Cognizant Classic 2025: Tee times, how to watch Saturday’s third round at PGA National
ATHLETICS-FRA-INDOOR-POLEVAULT
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 11th time

Top Clips

nbc_golf_smylie_250228.jpg
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie in The Palm Beaches
nbc_golf_clantonreax_250228.jpg
Emotional Clanton makes cut to earn PGA Tour card
pavon_site.jpg
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jake Knapp Cognizant Classic Round 2
Knapp goes from 59 to 70, but still leads Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 - Round Two
Cognizant Classic 2025: Tee times, how to watch Saturday’s third round at PGA National
ATHLETICS-FRA-INDOOR-POLEVAULT
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 11th time

Top Clips

nbc_golf_smylie_250228.jpg
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie in The Palm Beaches
nbc_golf_clantonreax_250228.jpg
Emotional Clanton makes cut to earn PGA Tour card
pavon_site.jpg
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

COTA Xfinity starting lineup: Connor Zilisch wins pole

  
Published February 28, 2025 08:00 PM

Connor Zilisch will lead the field to the green flag in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas after winning the pole Friday.

Zilisch, driving for JR Motorsports, won the pole with a lap of 88.832 mph. It is his second career Xfinity pole.

The 18-year-old Zilisch is doing double duty this weekend. He’ll make his Cup debut Sunday.

Ross Chastain will start next to Zilisch on the front row for Saturday’s race after a lap of 88.664 mph.

MORE: Xfinity lineup

William Byron qualified third for Hendrick Motorsports after a lap of 87.951 mph. Justin Allgaier will start fourth with a lap of 87.814 mph. Carson Kvapil qualified fifth after a lap of 87.729 mph.

Jeremy Clements, who will make his 500th career Xfinity start, will start 35th in the 38-car field.