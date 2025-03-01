COTA Xfinity starting lineup: Connor Zilisch wins pole

Connor Zilisch will lead the field to the green flag in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas after winning the pole Friday.

Zilisch, driving for JR Motorsports, won the pole with a lap of 88.832 mph. It is his second career Xfinity pole.

The 18-year-old Zilisch is doing double duty this weekend. He’ll make his Cup debut Sunday.

Ross Chastain will start next to Zilisch on the front row for Saturday’s race after a lap of 88.664 mph.

William Byron qualified third for Hendrick Motorsports after a lap of 87.951 mph. Justin Allgaier will start fourth with a lap of 87.814 mph. Carson Kvapil qualified fifth after a lap of 87.729 mph.

Jeremy Clements, who will make his 500th career Xfinity start, will start 35th in the 38-car field.