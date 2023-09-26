Boris Said and Rajah Caruth join Hendrick Motorsports for Xfinity Series starts

Hendrick Motorsports has added Boris Said and Rajah Caruth to the Xfinity Series lineup to close out the season.

Said, the winner of the 2005 24 Hours Nürburgring, will return to the Xfinity Series for the first time since the 2021 season as he races at the Charlotte Roval on Oct. 7. Caruth will drive the No. 17 during the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 4.

Said has made 149 starts across the three national NASCAR series. He made 65 starts in the Truck Series and won at Sonoma in 1998. He made 29 starts in the Xfinity Series and won at Montreal in 2010.

Said made 55 starts in the Cup Series. He scored eight top-10 finishes and two top fives. His best finish was third at Watkins Glen in 2005, followed by fourth at Daytona in 2006.

Caruth, a full-time competitor in the Craftsman Truck Series, has made 15 Xfinity starts across 2022 and 2023, all with Alpha Prime Racing. His best finish was 12th at Martinsville Speedway last fall.

The No. 17 has competed in five races this season with four different drivers. Kyle Larson drove the entry at Sonoma and Darlington. Chase Elliott drove it Pocono. William Byron drove it at Circuit of the Americas. Alex Bowman drove it at Watkins Glen. The group combined for four top-10 finishes and three top fives.